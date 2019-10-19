Chancellor beat Courtland on the football field Friday night, and there were lessons to be learned by both teams off the field as well.
With both teams missing several key players due to injury, suspension and the dreaded report cards, the Chargers featured some less-familiar faces in the 29–12 win over the Cougars.
”Report cards came out, and we had some kids that weren’t with us right now,” said Chancellor coach Jeff Drugatz, “and so we had some young kids step up. I’m proud of them. They did what we asked them to do.”
Ziggy Carter led the way with three touchdowns and 91 yards on 16 carries.
“We lost one player,” Carter said, after the traditional thanking of his offensive line, “but I had to step up and get all these yards and score for my team.”
Quarterback Trevin Edwards had another strong game for the Chargers as well, connecting with six different receivers for 110 yards while also contributing 93 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
”We have a good core group of kids, and they stepped up as leaders, and they put their arms around the young guys,” Drugatz said.
”It gives us an opportunity to coach up the young kids,” he said. “Even though we had some kids that weren’t with us, the young kids believe in what we’re doing. You always want to get the veterans back, but our young kids did well. We didn’t skip a beat at practice.”
Courtland coach J.C. Hall also said there were some bigger lessons to be taken from the situation.
“You can’t use it as an excuse, and that’s right now the biggest thing we’re trying to preach to our guys,” Hall said
“Coming together, overcoming whatever might be in front of us, any adversity, and fighting, because that’s the way it’s going to be not only in the football game, but in life,” he said. “So that’s what we’re preaching right now.”
On the field, Courtland kept the offense on the ground most of the night, with Josh Morgan, Maurice Howard and Jason Lomax combining for more than 200 yards and two touchdowns.
Freshman Liam Wojciechowski got the start at quarterback for the Cougars. A nice diving catch by Sean Wray accounted for 31 of his 55 yards passing.
“We stepped up and played as a team today,” said Cameron Hawkins, one of the standout freshmen pointed out by Chancellor coaches. “We got on the road and came out here and played Chancellor football.”
Hawkins is looking forward to next week’s game, when Chancellor (5–3, 3–1 Battlefield District) hosts James Monroe (4–3,2–1 Battlefield District).
“We’re gonna take out JM, then get back on the road and do what we do,” Hawkins said.
Courtland (1–6, 0–3) will host King George (3–5, 0–3) Friday.
“We’ll try to get some people healthy,” coach Hall said, “and it’s our homecoming and senior night, so they’ve got to want it a little bit.”
|Chancellor
|0
|21
|0
|8
|—
|29
|Courtland
|0
|6
|6
|0
|—
|12
Second Quarter
Co—Jason Lomax 5-yard run (kick failed).
Ch—Ziggy Carter 4-yard run (Baylor Gallagher kick).
Ch—Carter 12-yard run (Gallagher kick).
Ch—Trevin Edwards 2-yard run (Gallagher kick).
Third Quarter
Co—Josh Morgan 3-yard run (run failed).
Fourth Quarter
Ch—Carter 1-yard run (T. Edwards run).
|Ch
|Co
|First Downs
|20
|12
|Rushes-yards
|37-230
|43-199
|Passing yards
|110
|55
|Comp-Att-Int
|13-17-0
|3-7-1
|Punts-Avg.
|2-29.0
|3-24.0
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|7-40
|4-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Chancellor—Ziggy Carter 16-91, 3 TDs; Trevin Edwards 13-93, TD; Kim Carruthers 3-4; Ty’Sean Wilson 4-30; Brycen Edwards 1-12. Courtland—Josh Morgan 23-65, TD; Jason Lomax 7-55, TD; Maurice Howard 12-86; Wojciechowski 1-(minus 7).
PASSING: Chancellor—T. Edwards 13-17, 110 yards. Courtland—Wojciechowski 3-7, 55 yards, 1 INT.
RECEIVING: Chancellor—Carruthers 4-52; Kodi Mohr 3-28; Jarod Washington 2-18; Carter 1-9; Jacari Strothers 1-6; B. Edwards 2-(minus 3). Courtland—Addie Burrow 2-24; Sean Wray 1-31.
