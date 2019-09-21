A dominating start and a convincing finish were enough for Chancellor to overcome a shaky few minutes in the middle and beat Riverbend 34–21 Friday night.
Quarterback Trevin Edwards led the way for the Chargers, while the defense stopped the Bears most of the night.
“Our defense was amazing. They did everything they needed to do tonight,” Edwards said. “They kept us in the game.”
The Chargers scored twice before the second quarter was a minute old, and their defense was stifling, forcing the Bears to punt on each of their first four possessions without a single first down. The game had all the makings of a rout.
Suddenly, everything seemed to change. Riverbend’s Jordan Klingensmith recovered a fumble on a short pass at the Chancellor 40, and the Bears quickly drove down the field and scored with six minutes left in the half.
Riverbend’s Carrick Proctor kicked off with a hard ground ball that Chancellor bobbled. Marquees Foster recovered and the Bears quickly scored again, and the teams went into the half tied at 14.
The second half started much the same way, with Chancellor fumbling the opening kickoff to give Riverbend another chance.
“They did [come back] a little bit, the momentum swung, but we battled back, we did what we needed to do,” Edwards said. “We handled adversity, and we just did our thing.”
Edwards’ brother Brycen played a key role in the defensive effort, wrapping up the game with a late interception.
“We locked them down,” he said. “We had a few mistakes, but we overcame that, and fought hard in the second half.”
The Bears were forced to punt shortly after the fumble recovery, and the Chargers put their hooves on the gas pedal, scoring the next three touchdowns.
Edwards hit six different receiver for 225 yards on the night. He also ran for 45 yards and two touchdowns, while Krisshaun Scott had 97 yards rushing and two scores, and freshman Michael Mathews Canty caught a 53-yard touchdown pass.
“The kids played tough,” Chancellor coach Jeff Drugatz said. “The young kids stepped up. They matured tonight, so I’m excited. They played physical, they played assignment football, which is something we haven’t done in the past, so I’m proud of them.”
Riverbend coach Nathan Yates said his team was simply outplayed on the night.
“We fought back there in the second quarter, got an opportunity there in the third with the fumbled kickoff,’ he said. “We just didn’t take advantage of the opportunity. Chancellor’s a very well-coached team, a very good team, and they just made more plays than we did tonight.”
Aiden Fisher ran for 25 yards and two touchdowns for the Bears. He threw nine completions for 106 yards, including seven for 69 yards and a touchdown to Tony Skinner.
Chancellor (2–2) will host King George (2–1) next week in its first Battlefield District game, while Riverbend (1–3) opens its Commonwealth District season by hosting undefeated Mountain View (4–0).
