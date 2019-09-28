Both teams in Friday night’s Battlefield District opener at Chancellor High School knew to expect a hard-hitting affair and that the team with the best execution would come out on top.
Of course big plays are also important too.
Chancellor took advantage of both when it needed to most, coming from behind twice in the second half to hand King George a back-and-forth 29–28 setback.
“We knew they were a big team, but we’re quick and we knew it was just going to be a battle from the start to the end and that’s what happened,” junior linebacker Braeden Drugatz said.
Trailing 28–21 after the Foxes (2–2, 0–1) capped off a 10-play drive with a 1-yard scoring run from Charles Mutter and subsequent 2-point run, the Chargers (3–2, 1–0) found an answer.
Chancellor senior Treyvon Brown took the ensuing kickoff 45 yards to the King George 37-yard line setting the Chargers up with quality field position they worked for the potential tying scoring.
Penalties looked like they might stop the drive twice, but Chancellor found an way to keep the drive alive both times before Trevin Edwards burst into the end zone from 11 yards out.
The extra point seemed a sure choice, but Chancellor coach Jeff Drugatz had other ideas and the hosts lined up to go for two with 3:36 still left on the game clock.
Chancellor used a play it practices regularly and executed it to perfection.
Brycen Edwards slipped throw the line and into the right side of the end zone uncovered, catching Trevin Edwards’ pass and giving the Chargers a 29–28 advantage.
Drugatz had a couple of seasoned familiar faces to bounce the idea of going for the lead off of in Tony DeMarco and Bob Oliver, who both coached Drugatz in his playing days at Chancellor in the early 1990s.
DeMarco on the sideline with him encouraging the idea, while his former head coach, Oliver was up on top the press box trying to nix the idea.
In the end, Drugatz chose his gut and DeMarco and it paid off.
“I looked at coach DeMarco and said, ‘What do you think?’ He said, ‘You know me, we’re going for it.’ And I said ‘Alright, we’re going to go for it,’ ” the Chargers’ first-year head coach said. “And then I get on the headset with coach Oliver and he said, ‘You’re not going for it are you?’ And I said, yeah. And he said, ‘Come on man, no. Kick it. Kick it.’ I said, coach I already called it.
“I felt like offensively we were doing find, but defensively toward the end they wore us down and I was concerned whether we were going to be able to stop them or not.”
The Foxes got the ball at their 35-yard line after a short kickoff and looked poised to make the charge at the Chancellor lead Drugatz was afraid of.
Gabe Aley opened the drive with a 15-yard run to midfield and two plays later Mutter connected with Johnathon Lindsay down the sideline, but a huge hit from the Chargers’ Zyshawn Carter jarred the ball loose.
Braeden Drugatz was in the right spot at the right time for Chancellor and snatched the fluttering ball out the air to all but seal the win.
“I saw Z come up and hit him and the ball popped up and I just got it in my arms and it just happened so fast, it was amazing,” the junior linebacker said. “It’s like a dream come true.”
The Chargers’ offense ran out the clock from there to seal their third straight win, all coming on their home field.
It was a second straight tough loss for King George after starting the season 2–0, but head coach Vern Lunsford said the Foxes just weren’t able to make enough plays when it needed them.
“We’re a little bang up, but we fought through it. A lot of guys stepped up tonight and played their hearts out,” he said. “Can’t fault the guys, they gave great effort. We just fell a little short.”
|King George
|0
|14
|6
|8
|—
|28
|Chancellor
|7
|7
|7
|8
|—
|29
First Quarter
Ch—Kim Carruthers 42-yard pass from Trevin Edwards (Baylor Gallagher kick)
Second Quarter
KG—J.J. Kidd recovered fumble in end zone (Ryan Kuberek kick)
Ch—Trevin Edwards 38-yard run (Baylor Gallagher kick)
KG—Von Whiting 87-yard kickoff return (Ryan Kuberek kick)
Third Quarter
KG—Charles Mutter 3-yard run (kick blocked)
Ch—Trevin Edwards 6-yard run (Baylor Gallagher kick)
Fourth Quarter
KG—Charles Mutter 1-yard run (Isaiah Washington run)
Ch—Trevin Edwards 11-yard run (Brycen Edwards pass from Trevin Edwards)
|KG
|Ch
|First Downs
|16
|17
|Rushes-yards
|27-177
|36-154
|Passing yards
|117
|118
|Comp-Att-Int
|10-16-1
|7-10-0
|Punts-Avg.
|2-35.0
|2-48.0
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-yards
|16-175
|8-70
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: King George—Gabe Aley 20-143; Charles Mutter 2-15, TD; Javon Campbell 3-14; J.J. Kidd 2-5. Chancellor—Krisshaun Scott 11-51; Kim Carruthers 3-4; Trevin Edwards 14-65, 3TD; Zyshawn Carter 5-37.
PASSING: King George—Charles Mutter 10-16-1, 117 yards. Chancellor—Trevin Edwards 7-10-0, 118 yards, TD.
RECEIVING: King George—Javon Campbell 2-10; Kyle Reviello 1-39; Chris Cox 3-24; Von Whiting 2-18; Johnathon Lindsay 2-26. Chancellor—Brycen Edwards 1-10; Kim Carruthers 3-76, TD; Donovan Williams 1-12; Krisshaun Scott 2-20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.