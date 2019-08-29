Growing up in Central Texas, where high school football reigns supreme, Monte Walker developed a passion for the gridiron despite never suiting up in uniform.
“I wasn’t big enough to be the water boy for a 5-A Texas football program,” says Walker.
That stature wouldn’t stop the 22-year Marine Corps veteran from contributing to the game he loves.
Now an Assistant Program Manager for Logistics with Marine Corps Systems Command, Walker spends his time after work developing the Chancellor Chargers football team—but not by coaching.
Instead, Walker provides Chancellor’s coaches the best tools for teaching their players.
Only a fan until four years ago, Walker and a couple of other die-hard Chancellor fans noticed that other teams were using video equipment and how valuable it could be.
While it only started with just a camera in the press box, Walker has beefed up Chancellor’s equipment with cameras behind the endzones, tablets, and a 40-inch monitor on the sideline.
“It’s monumental, especially with technology in the game this day and age,” Chargers coach Jeff Drugatz said. “Monte’s staff can bring an iPad over and we can show the kids their mistakes and how they can improve on the next drive.”
Walker began rooting for Chancellor in 1999 where his daughters participated in the marching band. In his 20 years with the school, Walker has missed only five games.
Watching through the lens of a camera has given Walker not only a greater appreciation for high school football but more knowledge about the game as well. “It’s tactics and math at the end of the day,” Walker said.
The footage that Walker provides has made it easier for players to show off their skill in highlight montages which can catch the eye of college recruiters.
“Colleges don’t recruit without film,” Walker said.
With the season around the corner, Walker is excited to get the footage rolling for the Chargers again. “From what I’ve seen in practice with this team and this coaching staff; I can’t wait for game one,” he said.
OFFENSE
Junior Trevin Edwards returns for his third season as the Chargers’ quarterback. Edwards had great success running the triple option last year and after putting a muscle in the offseason, he should be even more dangerous. Senior running back Krisshaun Scott added 30 pounds in the offseason, which will allow him to be more physical with would-be tacklers. Senior receiver Donovan Williams is back after missing last year with a broken hand. The offensive line lacks depth.
DEFENSE
Every starter returns with greater athleticism and a better understanding of the schemes. Scott will see more reps at linebacker after a strong offseason. Coach Jeff Drugatz is excited for freshman outside linebacker Cameron Hawkins, who Drugatz described as having the “leadership and maturity of a junior. The secondary will be the highlight of the Chargers’ defense. Junior Jarod Washington’s speed and acceleration not only makes him a threat on both sides of the ball, but particularly a menace to opposing quarterbacks.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Bryan Rivas and Baylor Gallagher return to handle punting and kicking duties, respectively. Special teams is low on numbers and many players will be asked to fulfill multiple roles.
THE BOTTOM LINE
Drugatz believes the Chargers are in much better shape both physically and mentally. Not only that, but a boost in team chemistry is noticeable with so many returning players. Drugatz also retained last year’s coaching staff after he was hired as head coach. Chancellor plays a difficult schedule, but Drugatz sees a playoff team if the Chargers can execute on the fundamentals. The names may be familiar, but newfound physicality could have the Chargers turning heads in the Battlefield District.
