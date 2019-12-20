John Brown took his first high school football job very seriously.
The position required resource management and distribution skills, with an emphasis on speed. Brown would wait gamely for the whistle that signaled timeouts, then run out to the huddle—on a dead sprint—to start his shift.
Before leading Colonial Forge to a Region 6B championship, Brown was a 7-year-old water boy for the 1984 Potomac High team coached by his father, Bill Brown.
He hasn’t left the sideline much since. A lifetime full of successes and setbacks primed The Free Lance–Star football coach of the year for his current opportunity with the Eagles.
“He’s been involved with it since he was old enough to know what it was,” Bill Brown said.
Brown’s second high school football job wasn’t exactly optional.
Following a successful playing career at Hylton, where he started at tight end and defensive end, Brown chose to attend Emory & Henry. The intimate private college in southwest Virginia proved a culture shock, its tiny enrollment dwarfed by his 2,000-student high school graduating class.
“I just didn’t want to stay down there anymore,” he said.
So, in 1995, Brown called his father and informed him that he intended to leave school after one semester. Bill Brown agreed—with one condition.
“He said, ‘Well if you come home, I’m going to put you to work,’” John Brown recalled.
He made good on that promise, putting John in charge of the Bulldogs’ 7-on-7 squad that participated in the Rappahannock River Passing League each Saturday at James Monroe High School.
When Brown resumed his studies, first at Northern Virginia Community Community College and later George Mason University, he fashioned his class schedule around afternoon football practices at Hylton.
“It was obvious [coaching] was important to him,” Bill Brown said.
In retrospect, Brown might not have been ready for his third high school football job. It was 2004, and following nearly a decade assisting his father and current Mountain View coach Lou Sorrentino at Hylton, he felt it was time to break out on his own. At 27, Brown was named the head football coach at Freedom-Woodbridge High School.
He was cocksure, convinced that his new program would be like his former one, where championships (or at least their pursuit) were a constant. Under Bill Brown, the Bulldogs claimed a pair of AAA, Division 6 state championships and strung together a 38-game winning streak.
“I expected Freedom to be like every other Prince William County high school when I got there,” Brown said. “And it wasn’t.”
On the first day of practice, only 18 kids showed up. A decent percentage had never worn pads. The results were predictable. Under Brown, the Eagles won just two varsity games in as many seasons.
“If all you do is look at wins and losses, at Freedom it was a failure—I was a failure at that school,” Brown said. “But I learned a lot from from all all those failing experiences.”
In that sense, Brown’s fourth high school football job was a chance to keep learning. Bill Brown took the head coaching job at Colonial Forge in 2006, and John promptly resigned at Freedom to join his staff.
“Just taking the time to listen and learn, you know it was it was like it was like a second education,” he said.
For the next decade, father and son worked side by side, with excellent results. Bill Brown padded his Hall of Fame resume while shaping the Eagles into perennial contenders, and John was his trusted lieutenant.
“He had coached with me for so long, he’d done a lot of things for me,” said the elder Brown, “past what normal assistant coaches would do.”
Bill Brown announced his retirement following the 2017 season. This time, John was ready for the job. The transition, by all accounts and for all parties involved, was seamless.
“It’s like if you’re watching a tennis match,” Bill Brown explained. “You watch where the ball was, and then you look back; it was that fast their heads left me and went to him. And that’s the way it should be. He had the respect of everyone in the program.”
This season, the Eagles went 11–3 while navigating one of the state’s most treacherous schedules. Colonial Forge’s three losses came to powerhouses Highland Springs, Freedom (yes, the same one) and Oscar Smith by a combined 12 points. That’s not to mention a pair of victories against an always-tough Massaponax squad.
A detail-oriented coach who’s prone to jotting down his thoughts in a notebook after each game, Brown demands the same level of meticulousness from his players.
“He wants everything to be perfect, but in a good way,” senior two-way lineman Chase Harley said. “He expects the best out of us. If something little goes wrong in practice, he stops and fixes it.”
The Eagles’ season ended 165 miles away, yet tantalizingly close to a berth in the Class 6 title game. For Brown, Colonial Forge’s heartbreaking 18–16 loss to Oscar Smith took a week to process. The finality hit him at all once, while he watching a movie with his wife, Nikki last weekend. His skin started crawling.
And then, just as suddenly, he was fine.
“You get to the point where you’re able to just able to turn the page and say we had a successful year,” Brown said. “It’s amazing how we measure it.”
Leading Colonial Forge to a state championship? That’s Brown’s next job.
