Washington & Lee football coach Joe Taylor was taken aback when he logged into Instagram earlier this week and saw a picture of Colonial Beach quarterback Corvion Davis posing on the Eagles’ home field following a 35–32 Drifters’ victory last Friday.
Taylor wasn’t upset at Davis.
He was amazed at how many of his players liked or commented glowingly on the post.
“2019 is just different,” Taylor said. “There is definitely respect amongst the guys and that’s pretty cool.”
Taylor and Colonial Beach head coach Earl Payton grew up in the communities of their respective alma maters with a completely different mindset.
Washington & Lee and Colonial Beach didn’t particularly get along.
But while the players are now more amicable off the field, the play is just as intense between the lines.
The Drifters (6–4) will visit the Eagles (5–5) in a rematch of last week’s game tonight in the first round of the Region 1A playoffs.
Payton said playing a rival two weeks in a row, with the second being a potential season-ender isn’t an ideal situation.
“I hate it,” Payton said. “There’s no other way to put it. I understand we’re limited in the number of teams that we can play in the region, but that’s the second time that’s happened to us in the last three seasons.”
Payton is hoping to avoid a repeat of 2017.
That’s when the Drifters defeated Washington & Lee 44–0 to close the regular season, only to fall 15–14 to the Eagles the following week.
Payton said it was difficult to keep his team’s ego in check after such a lopsided victory.
“I couldn’t tell my kids anything. We beat them 44–0,” Payton said. “All week I told them how W&L played down and that wasn’t really them, but it didn’t matter. We scored 44 and gave up nothing. They thought even if they gave up two touchdowns, how are we going to lose?”
The Drifters gave up exactly two scores and fell short.
This time around, Payton can at least point to a hard-fought contest the previous week.
Each team rushed for more than 200 yards and the game was close throughout.
“It was a fist fight,” Payton said. “I don’t have to encourage them to respect W&L and their coaches don’t have to encourage them to respect us. It’s going to come down to what coaching staff adjusts and prepares the best that’s going to decide the game.”
The Eagles and Drifters aren’t the only rematch on the Fredericksburg area schedule in the opening week of the postseason.
Mountain View hosts Stafford and North Stafford hosts Brooke Point. The Wildcats and Wolverines won each of the first meetings handily.
Payton and Taylor said there shouldn’t be an inherit advantage for either the winning or the losing team in such games, but oftentimes the winner is caught flatfooted.
“If I had to choose I’d never want to choose to lose,” Taylor said. “But it seems like our team comes back with more focus and determination when we end up on the losing end of the first game.”
Payton said he expects Taylor to draw up some plays in the dirt and for the Eagles to execute much better this time around. Taylor said he doesn’t typically use rematches as motivation, but this opportunity—against a rival and one week later—is too tempting to pass up.
“I generally just try to focus on us being the best we can, but the situation kind of lends itself as motivation,” Taylor said. “We’ve certainly tried to leverage that to get more focused. Nobody wants to lose twice to anybody. So hopefully we’re more fired up than we were the first time.”
