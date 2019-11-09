Colonial Forge bounced back from on off week to roll to an impressive 57-14 win over Stafford Friday night.
“We wanted to come out on offense and establish ourselves, and get back on track,” Eagles coach John Brown said. “We’ve been sputtering a little bit offensively, and had some hiccups.”
The Eagles lost to undefeated perennial powerhouse Highland Springs last Friday.
“Last week I kind of convoluted our offensive schemes, and it slowed us down, and we didn’t have a good offensive game,” Brown said. “Tonight I wanted to get back to the things that we do well, and play fast, and I thought we did that offensively tonight,” he said.
The Eagles started quickly, with Jaelan Black scoring on a 62-yard run less than two minutes into the opening quarter, then quickly forced the Indians to punt.
They misplayed the kick, however, and it went through the back of the end zone for a safety.
The Indians struck again when they got the ball back, with Jack Koetter hitting Jordan Williams for a 29-yard touchdown, and Stafford had an 8-7 lead midway through the first quarter.
It was all Colonial Forge from there, though. Two minutes later, Eagles quarterback Madden Lowe hit Michael Vinson for an 8-yard score to put his team back in front.
Koetter and Williams would connect again in the second quarter, but the Eagles got second-quarter scores from Max Kauthen, Vinson again, Cade Bills and Avery Johnson-Edmonds, and by halftime had built a 43-14 lead.
“We knew we had to come out here and make a statement win, and that’s what we did,” lineman Mason Rega said. “In the beginning we had a couple mishaps, but we came back and did what we had to do to get the W.”
Jamal Thomas and Greg Joe added touchdowns in the second half, and a host of others took turns carrying the ball. By the time it was over, 15 different Eagles had rushed for a total of 386 yards, while the defense allowed the Indians only 44 rushing yards.
Lowe completed all 10 of his pass attempts, hitting five different Eagles receivers for 165 yards and three scores.
Koetter connected on nine of his 16 attempts for 124 yards, with one interception. Six of those passes went to Williams, for 114 yards and two touchdowns.
“We just went out there and had fun and played football,” Lowe said. “That’s what it’s really all about. You just gotta go out there on a Friday night, lights are on, you just gotta play your best and have fun, and that’s what I think we did.”
Stafford (1–9) will travel to Mountain View (8–2) for the first round of the Region 5D playoffs Friday night. Colonial Forge (8–2) will likely host Gar-Field (7–3) in a Region 6B first-round game.
|Colonial Forge
|15
|28
|7
|7
|—
|57
|Stafford
|8
|6
|0
|0
|—
|14
First Quarter
CF—Jaelan Black 62-yard run (Madden Lowe kick).
St—safety punt dropped through back of end zone.
St—Jordan Williams 29-yard pass from Jack Koetter (kick failed).
CF—Michael Vinson 8-yard pass from Lowe (Josiah Jones pass from Lowe).
Second Quarter
CF—Max Kauthen 1-yard run (Lowe kick).
CF—Vinson 42-yard run (Lowe kick).
St—Williams 51-yard pass from Koetter (kick blocked).
CF—Cade Bills 29-yard pass from Lowe (Lowe kick).
CF—Avery Johnson-Edmonds 33-yard from Lowe (Lowe kick).
Third Quarter
CF—Jamal Thomas 9-yard run (Lowe kick).
Fourth Quarter
CF—Greg Joe 3-yard run (Dennys Rubio kick).
|CF
|St
|First Downs
|23
|11
|Rushes-yards
|46-386
|28-44
|Passing yards
|165
|124
|Comp-Att-Int
|10-10-0
|9-16-1
|Punts-Avg.
|0-00.0
|5-29.0
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-yards
|5-65
|7-53
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Colonial Forge—Jaelan Black 6-76, TD; Madden Lowe 1-5; Max Kauthen 4-35, TD; Nico Lee 5-38; Jamal Thomas 8-50, TD; Jordan Savoy 3-23; Michael Vinson 1-42, TD; Desmond Cook 3-7; Avery Johnson-Edmonds 1-7; Maliek Dixon 3-8; Noel Innocent 2-36; Greg Joe 2-2, TD; Christian Stringer 4-19; Colby Kinard 2-38; Peyton Morrison 1-0. Stafford—Jack Koetter 10-5; Devin Lardge 7-18; Kiori Edwards 4-2; Hayden Mesimer 2-6; Aiden McConnell 3-5; Vincenzo Saitta 1-(minus 1); Vincent Mcgovern 1-9.
PASSING: Colonial Forge—Lowe 10-10, 165 yards, 3 TDs. Stafford—J. Koetter 9-16, 124 yards, 2 TDs, INT.
RECEIVING: Colonial Forge—Johnson-Edmonds 4-67, TD; Josiah Jones 2-43; DeLyn Palmer 1-11; Vinson 1-8, TD; Cade Bills 2-36, TD. Stafford—Jordan Williams 6-114; Andrew Koetter 1-6; Nathan Sullivan 1-(minus 1); Austin Brown 1-5.
