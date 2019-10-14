As the leaves begin to change colors and the weather cools, the Colonial Forge football team is turning to its power running game.
Eagles’ bruising 220-pound senior Max Kauthen had been used primarily as a middle linebacker entering last Friday’s Commonwealth District showdown against previously unbeaten Mountain View.
Kauthen had just one carry for nine yards and a touchdown entering the contest.
Eagles head coach John Brown established at the beginning of the season that Kauthen was too valuable on defense to use on both sides of the ball early on.
But now that Colonial Forge is in the thick of its district schedule, the Eagles plan to use Kauthen as the thunder to starter Jamal Thomas’ lightning.
That dynamic was on display against the Wildcats. Thomas dashed his way to 101 yards, and Kauthen used his combination of power and speed to pick up 123 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries in the Eagles’ 24–13 victory.
Kauthen’s effort on the ground in addition to aiding the Eagles’ defense in holding Mountain View to its lowest point total of the season earned him Free Lance–Star player of the week honors.
“The coaches let me know [last week in practice] that I’d have some more carries,” Kauthen said. “It was a bigger game and they trust me with the ball.”
Kauthen has earned that trust. He’s orally committed to Lafayette (Pa.) College. The honor student said he chose the Leopards because of the school’s academic reputation.
On the field Friday, he showed he can churn out tough yards on touchdown runs of 2 and 3 yards. Kauthen, who also runs track for the Eagles, showed breakaway speed on a 67-yard touchdown burst.
Brown said Kauthen provides the perfect complement to Thomas.
“Jamal’s pretty quick and he uses his quickness to get the yards we need to get,” Brown said. “He’s been doing really well on the zone [blocking] stuff that we’ve been running. Max just hits downhill. He’s 220 pounds running at you and he can also hit a home run. Using both of those kids will be to our advantage.”
The Eagles (5–1, 3–0 Commonwealth) plan to keep Kauthen involved in the offense the rest of the way, beginning Friday at home against North Stafford. Kauthen said the team lacks depth at middle linebacker. So the coaching staff was hesitant to allow him to play offense early on with apprehension that it would take too much of a physical toll.
Colonial Forge is hopeful now that Kauthen’s ready for more of an offensive workload, it’ll be opponents left battered and bruised.
“I love running the football,” Kauthen said. “I love playing offense and being a big, important part of the team. It’s nice to carry the ball and hopefully I’ll get more opportunities to showcase what I can do.”
HONORABLE MENTION
- Randall Annino, Colonial Beach RB/DB—89 receiving yards, 2 TDs; fumble return TD vs. Rappahannock
- Mac Bitto, King George DL—four sacks vs. James Monroe
- Jamir Boyd, North Stafford QB—249 passing yards, 3 TDs
- vs. Stafford
- Kim Carruthers, Chancellor WR—129 total yards, 2 TDs vs. Caroline
- Chris Cox, King George WR/DB—82 receiving yards, 2 TDs; interception vs. James Monroe
- Trevin Edwards, Chancellor QB—246 total yards, 6 TDs vs. Caroline
- Jack Koetter, Stafford QB—180 passing yards, 3 TDs vs. North Stafford
- Luke Morley, Massaponax QB—189 total yards, 4 TDs vs. Riverbend
- Aidan Ryan, James Monroe QB/KR—kickoff return TD; tackle for safety vs. King George
- Jalen Smith, St. Michael QB—3 total TDs vs. Roanoke Spartans
- Javon Swinton, North Stafford WR—123 receiving yards, 2 TDs vs. Stafford
