When the Colonial Forge volleyball team hosted Mountain View in a Commonwealth District tournament semifinal on Wednesday, there was Eagles’ football standout Elijah Sarratt in the student section, cheering on his classmates.
It’s typical for high school athletes in the Fredericksburg area to assemble with their peers and socialize at various sporting events. But Sarratt’s mentor and older brother, Josh Sarratt, was a different breed.
“Elijah’s there hanging out, doing what kids should do,” said their father, Donnie Sarratt. “Josh, on the other hand, would be at home right now watching film.”
A little more obsession with film study by Josh and Elijah’s four-inch height advantage are about the only things that separate the brothers on the field.
Josh is now a freshman safety at Virginia Military Institute after a four-year career wreaking havoc for the Eagles in every phase of the game. He’s scheduled to undergo surgery for a torn ACL on Tuesday.
Elijah has taken over as Colonial Forge’s do-everything performer. The junior wide receiver, safety and return man has recorded 20 catches for 353 yards and four touchdowns. He has two interceptions, returning one for a score. He’s also scored on a kickoff and punt return.
Massaponax will have to keep an eye on Elijah Sarratt tonight when the Panthers (7–1, 4–0 Commonwealth District) visit Colonial Forge (6–1, 4–0) for a contest that should decide the Commonwealth District title and positioning in the Region 6B standings.
The Panthers are currently ranked second in the region behind Freedom–Woodbridge and the Eagles are third.
“You’ve got a job playing against them,” Elijah said of the Panthers. “Coach [John] Brown’s been saying this is the district championship game all week. So we’ve been preparing in the film room and in practice, just making sure that we have our assignments down.”
Elijah stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 200 pounds. While he may not be as intense in studying opponents’ tendencies as Josh, he’s plenty cerebral on the field. And athletically, there isn’t much difference.
His potential gives hope to Brown and Donnie Sarratt that the family will send a player to a major college program. Oldest brother Jalen Sarratt played at Division II Virginia State and Josh signed with VMI during his senior year at Colonial Forge.
The family is hopeful that Elijah’s size propels him to the highest level.“I say God has a funny sense of humor because he’s the tallest person in my family—uncles, aunts, whatever the case may be,” Donnie Sarratt said. “I’ve got two midgets and one tall person. I guess that’s how it goes.”
Elijah doesn’t currently hold any scholarship offers, but is expecting them to flow in at the conclusion of this season. He said he’s been invited to attend games by major colleges up and down the East Coast. A prospect’s offseason after his junior year is considered pivotal in recruiting.
“I don’t know what Division I colleges are looking for if they’re not looking for a kid like him,” Brown said. “Josh was extraordinary as far as his football IQ and acumen. Elijah has a high football IQ in a 6–2 body.”
Elijah has also had the benefit of learning from Josh, whom he said “molded” him.
Donnie Sarratt said Jalen wanted no parts of Josh tagging along with him and his friends. Josh and Elijah’s relationship has been totally different. Donnie Sarratt said Josh and Elijah were so inseparable, that when neighbors saw one they saw the other.
“He’s always been in Josh’s shadow,” Donnie Sarratt said. “Josh has always been big brother to him. They played together and he’d go outside with Josh’s friends and all that stuff. He kind of had that advantage that Josh didn’t have because Jalen hated taking Josh everywhere.”
It’s paid off.
Elijah initially wanted to pursue basketball. He and Josh were starters on the Colonial Forge team that reached the Class 6 state quarterfinals last season.
But while football was once an afterthought, it has surpassed hoops in Elijah’s pecking order. Elijah flashed talent in youth football leagues but early on he didn’t have a strong passion for the sport.
“We saw the ability when he was little,” Donnie Sarratt said. “He could play, but he didn’t have that same drive.”
That changed after Elijah entered Colonial Forge and his abilities were apparent. A broken collarbone derailed his freshman season. He showed flashes last season but had to wait his turn behind his brother and former standout wide receiver Zack Kindel.
This season, he’s made a name for himself.
“I had a great offseason this summer, just working out and getting stronger and faster,” Elijah said. “I was definitely expecting to do big things this year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.