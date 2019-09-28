Colonial Forge and Brooke Point are separated by a scant four miles on Courthouse Road. The talent gap between the Eagles and Black–Hawks’ current rosters, however, is considerably wider.
Led by 323 passing yards and four touchdowns from senior quarterback Madden Lowe, experience-laden Colonial Forge exposed Brooke Point’s relative youth in a 49–0 drubbing on Friday night.
“There’s a not a real big drop-off, because we’re so deep,” Lowe said. “That’s definitely going to help in big games, in the playoffs. If people get hurt, we’re still going to be just fine.”
Lowe hooked up with six different receivers on the night, but his preferred target was junior Cade Bills, who hauled in five catches for 115 yards and two scores. Elijah Sarratt and Mike Vinson also caught touchdowns.
“A lot of that is matchup stuff, and I’m just trying to take what the defense gives me,” Lowe said. “Cade did a great job of exploiting their weaknesses.”
Avery Johnson-Edmonds recorded an interception and blocked a field goal for the Eagles (3–1), who led 35–0 at halftime and enjoyed a running clock for the entirety of the second half.
“We always want to see that big ’ol zero on the scoreboard at the end of the game,” Johnson-Edmonds said. “That makes us go into next week with the exact same energy.”
Brooke Point quarterback Noah Sanders exited the game in the second quarter with an apparent head injury and didn’t return. With the outcome decided, Sanders was held out for precautionary reasons, Black–Hawks coach Dwight Hazelwood said. Michael Riley relieved Sanders under center.
For Brooke Point (0–4), a punishing first-half schedule isn’t about to relent with Massaponax visiting next week. Entering Friday night, the Black-Hawks’ four opponents boasted a combined record of 11-1.
“The schedule is tough. We knew that coming in,” Hazelwood said. “We just need to find a stretch where we can find the end zone.”
In two games following a 30–27 loss to Class 5 state semifinalist Freedom on Sept. 13, the Eagles have vented their frustration by posting a staggering 108 points. Colonial Forge hosts Riverbend next week.
“That was a tough one for sure,” Lowe said of his team’s lone blemish. “But we just got back to the field and started playing like we should play. It’s really not about the scoreboard—it’s about reaching our full potential.”
|Colonial Forge
|14
|21
|7
|7
|–
|49
|Brooke Point
|0
|0
|0
|0
|–
|0
First Quarter
CF—Elijah Sarratt 47-yard pass from Madden Lowe (Dennys Rubio kick).
CF—Mike Vinson 24-yard pass from Lowe (Rubio kick).
Second Quarter
CF—Jamal Thomas 1-yard run (Rubio kick).
CF—Cade Bills 42-yard pass from Lowe (Rubio kick).
CF—Bills 22-yard pass from Lowe (Rubio kick).
Third Quarter
CF—Thomas 2-yard run (Rubio kick).
Fourth Quarter
CF—Maliek Dixon 15-yard run (Rubio kick).
|CF
|BP
|First Downs
|27
|12
|Rushing
|28-198
|33-154
|Passing
|15-21-1
|3-11-2
|Passing Yards
|323
|10
|Punts-avg
|0-0
|5-26.4
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|3-35
|2-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Colonial Forge—Jamal Thomas 15-85, 2 TDs; Lowe 1-0; Nico Lee 3-23; Cade Bills 1-7; Edmonds 1-6; Jaelan Black 1-15; Dixon 2-23, TD; Josiah Jones 1-18; Peyton Morrison 1-12. Brooke Point—Calvin Asamoah 21-106; Noah Sanders 7-21; Tyrunza Moore 4-21; Christian Taylor 1-6.
PASSING: Colonial Forge—Madden Lowe 15-20-1, 323 yards and 4TDs; Dixon 0-1. Brooke Point—Noah Sanders 3-10-2; Riley 0-1.
RECEIVING: Colonial Forge—Bills 5-115, 2 TDs; Elijah Sarratt 3-68, TD; DeLyn Palmer 3-70; Edmonds 2-22; Dixon 1-24; Mike Vinson 1-24, TD. Brooke Point—Asamoah 1-5; Moore 2-18.
