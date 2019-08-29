(Kickoff at 7 p.m. unless noted)
Saturday, Aug. 24
Portsmouth Christian 35, Fred. Christian 14
St. Michael 44, FCA Bucks (Del.) 0
Thursday, Aug. 29
Potomac at North Stafford
Orange at King George
Riverbend at Patriot
Colonial Forge at Grassfield
Stafford at James Monroe
Eastern View at Culpeper
Friday, Aug. 30
Chancellor at Massaponax
Louisa at Courtland
Mountain View at Albemarle
Caroline at J.R. Tucker
Fluvanna at Spotsylvania
Monticello at Culpeper
Charles City at Colonial Beach
Washington & Lee at Riverheads
Saturday, Aug. 31
Fuqua at Fredericksburg Christian, 2
Richmond Christian at St. Michael, 6
Thursday, Sept. 5
James Monroe at Charlottesville
Friday, Sept. 6
Dinwiddie at Massaponax
Orange at North Stafford
King George at Stafford
Freedom (PW) at Riverbend
Broad Run at Brooke Point
Patriot at Mountain View
Fluvanna at Spotsylvania
Patrick Henry-Ashland at Caroline
Courtland at Liberty
Albemarle at Eastern View
Washington & Lee at West Point
Chancellor at Louisa, 7:30
Saturday, Sept. 7
Isle of Wight at Fredericksburg Christian, 2
Quantico at St. Michael, 2
Friday, Sept. 13
Riverbend at James Monroe
Stafford at Courtland
Culpeper at Spotsylvania
Hanover at Chancellor
Liberty at King George
Colonial Forge at Freedom (PW)
Brooke Point at Stone Bridge
Mountain View at Potomac
North Stafford at Dinwiddie
Eastern View at Orange
Franklin at Colonial Beach
Massaponax at Louisa, 7:30
Saturday, Sept. 14
St. Michael at Fredericksburg Christian, 2
Friday, Sept. 20
Riverbend at Chancellor
James Monroe at Mountain View
Stonewall Jackson at Brooke Point
Courtland at Orange
Charlottesville at Eastern View
Colonial Forge at Hylton
North Stafford at Highland Springs
Spotsylvania at Brentsville
Massaponax at Penn Laird (Pa.)
Caroline at King William
Sussex Central at Colonial Beach
Rappahannock at Washington & Lee
St. Michael at Fuqua
Friday, Sept. 27
Colonial Forge at Brooke Point
Stafford at Masaponax
Mountain View at Riverbend
Spotsylvania at Courtland
Caroline at Eastern View
King George at Chancellor
Albemarle at Orange
Louisa at Charlottesville
Culpeper at Liberty
Colonial Beach at Riverheads
Washington & Lee at King William
Fredericksburg Christian at Norfolk Christian, 7
Friday, Oct. 4
Riverbend at Colonial Forge
Massaponax at Brooke Point
North Stafford at Mountain View
Eastern View at James Monroe
Courtland at Caroline
Chancellor at Spotsylvania
Tuscarora at Stafford
King George at Washington & Lee
Handley at Culpeper
Colonial Beach at West Point
St. Michael at Blessed Sacrament Huguenot
Orange at Louisa, 7:30
Saturday, Oct. 5
Manassas Park at Fredericksburg Christian, 2
Friday, Oct. 11
Colonial Forge at Mountain View
Massaponax at Riverbend
North Stafford at Stafford
Courtland at Eastern View
Caroline at Chancellor
James Monroe at King George
Brooke Point at Woodbridge
Louisa at Monticello
Orange at Charlottesville
Culpeper at James Wood
Colonial Beach at Rappahannock
Washington & Lee at Lancaster
Saturday, Oct. 12
Christchurch at Fredericksburg Christian, 2
Virginia Spartans at St., Michael, 2
Friday, Oct. 18
North Stafford at Colonial Forge
Mountain View at Massaponax
Brooke Point at Stafford
Chancellor at Courtland
Eastern View at King George
Thomas Jefferson at Caroline
Louisa at Kettle Run
Orange at Monticello
Fauquier at Culpeper
Essex at Colonial Beach
Northumberland at Washington & Lee
Fredericksburg Christian vs. Atlantic Shores Christian, 7 (at Va. Beach Sportsplex)
Saturday, Oct. 19
St. Michael at Massanutten Military Acad., 2
Friday, Oct. 25
Massaponax at Colonial Forge
Stafford at Riverbend
Brooke Point at Stafford
James Monroe at Chancellor
Spotsylvania at Caroline
King George at Courtland
Culpeper at Sherando
Northumberland at Colonial Beach
Washington & Lee at Rappahannock
Fredericksburg Christian at Nansemond-Suffolk Academy
Fluvanna at Louisa, 7:30
Saturday, Oct. 26
St. Michael at Broadwater Academy, 3
Friday, Nov. 1
Fredericksburg Christian at Randolph–Macon Academy, 3
Highland Springs at Colonial Forge
North Stafford at Massaponax
Brooke Point at Riverbend
Stafford at Mountain View
Caroline at King George
Courtland at James Monroe
Eastern View at Spotsylvania
Fluvanna at Orange
Kettle Run at Culpeper
Colonial Beach at Lancaster
Washington & Lee at Essex
Western Albemarle at Louisa, 7:30
Friday, Nov. 8
Colonial Forge at Stafford
Riverbend at North Stafford
Mountain View at Brooke Point
James Monroe at Caroline
Chancellor at Eastern View
King George at Spotsylvania
Louisa at Albemarle
Orange at Western Albemarle
Culpeper at Millbrook
Colonial Beach at Washington & Lee
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.