For a pair of 0–3 teams, the Courtland Cougars and Orange Hornets didn’t disappoint in their Friday night matchup at Porterfield Park.
Coming off of a 51–8 loss to Eastern View a week ago, Orange didn’t give in early and nearly pulled out a dramatic victory on its home field. However, Courtland’s resiliency proved to be too much, as the Cougars edged the Hornets 27–21 in overtime.
“We’ve endured a lot, both tonight and this season,” Courtland head coach J.C. Hall said. “For us to win in the fashion we did [tonight], I couldn’t be more pleased. We preach overtime all preseason and all offseason. I told them we were built for this and I’m glad they proved me right.”
Cougars quarterback Raul Gil got his team off to a fast start on the game’s first possession, finding wide receiver Sean Wray for a 22-yard touchdown pass.
Orange didn’t take long to respond though, as senior running back Jaylen Alexander raced 55 yards for a score on the ensuing drive to tie the score at 7.
The Hornets were led by Alexander’s game-high 132 yards on the ground.
“It’s a lot of progression from last week,” Alexander said. “We ran the ball well tonight, but I feel like we have to be able to open it up more [on offense].”
The back-and-forth scoring pattern continued throughout the first half.
Courtland went back on top, 14–7, after a 3-yard run by fullback Thor Hanlon on its next possession. Orange responded with a 6-yard plunge by Noah Carey, evening the score at 14 midway through the second quarter.
Hanlon stepped up again when the Cougars got the ball back, rumbling 49 yards for a touchdown to make it 21–14 with 4:56 left in the first half.
A 24-yard touchdown pass from Walker Johnson to Douglas Newsome just before the half tied the game again, and it would stay that way until overtime.
Courtland had a chance to end the game in regulation, but kicker Clay Cassiday missed a 30-yard field goal with 4.8 seconds remaining.
That’s when the Cougars dug deep.
Orange got the first opportunity on offense in overtime, but Courtland held the Hornets to a field goal attempt, which they missed.
A few plays later, Gil’s 2-yard touchdown gave Courtland (1–3) its first win of the 2019 campaign.
“We fought really hard,” said Hanlon, who had a team-high 122 yards rushing on 15 carries. “At the end it came down to the last notch and we knew what we needed to do.”
Orange head coach Jesse Lohr felt his team’s mindset was in the right place coming into the game despite its tough start to the season.
“The kids believed they could win this ball game,” he said. “They deserved to win and I feel bad that I’m not able to give that to them. We’re close, but close isn’t good enough right now.”
Orange (0–4) hosts Albemarle in its Jefferson District opener next week, while Courtland opens Battlefield District play against Spotsylvania.
At the end it came down to the last notch and we knew what we needed to do —THOR HANLON
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.