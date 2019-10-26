When you take a look at everything the Culpeper County football team has had to overcome this season, you can begin to understand why things haven’t gone as the Blue Devils’ hoped they would.
Culpeper returned just five starters from its 2018 team—a squad that went 9-5 and won the school’s first region crown in nearly 20 years. The Blue Devils were hit hard with the leukemia diagnosis of first-year head coach James Ford just before the season began, then stepped up from Class 3 to the much tougher Class 4 Northwestern District, all while navigating around Ford’s absence, a rash of injuries and a first-year quarterback in junior JoJo Crenshaw.
Friday’s 52-12 loss at district power Sherando underscored two of those things: the increase in competition from Class 3 to Class 4 and the growing pains of Culpeper’s young signal-caller.
Behind the running of Darius Lane, the Warriors (5-3 overall, 3-2 district) blitzed the Blue Devils (1-7, 0-5) for a 24-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back.
Lane rushed for three touchdowns in the period on his way to game-highs of 173 yards and five scores on the night.
“[Lane] has been in our program for four years,” Sherando head coach Bill Hall said of the senior running back. “He’s put in a lot of work, and it’s his time to shine.”
For his part, Lane said he was buoyed by a strong performance from the Warriors’ offensive line and the support of the Sherando faithful.
“Our biggest focus was to improve up front and the line executed all night,” Lane said. “On top of that, it feels good getting the energy from the crowd early because it gets us pumped up.”
The win was Sherando's second in a row, and it keeps the Warriors in fourth place in the district. The top four teams will advance to the Region 4C playoffs, which begin on November 15.
A postseason berth would be Sherando's 13th in Hall's 17 seasons at the helm.
"We have a blueprint we like to follow in order to be successful around here," Hall said. "Tonight, we followed it."
While the Culpeper defense had its hands full with Lane, its offense had a hard time limiting turnovers. Crenshaw threw three interceptions, including one that was returned 60 yards for a touchdown by the Warriors’ Jabril Hayes in the third quarter.
Crenshaw, who made his first career start on September 26 at Liberty, has now thrown 14 interceptions in his five starts.
Midway through the first half, the Blue Devils rolled out a Wildcat look that featured Austin Lentz and Riley Harrison. It led directly to Culpeper’s lone touchdown of the stanza—a 1-yard plunge by Lentz.
Lentz totaled 59 yards on 12 carries in the game, while Harrison finished with a team-high 72 yards on 10 attempts..
“They’re our best two running backs,” Blue Devils acting head coach Brandon Utz said of Lentz and Harrison. “We gain a running threat at quarterback [in that formation] but we lose our pass option, so we have to be able to balance what we do and disguise a couple of these sets because it’s no secret we’re going to run the ball in that one.”
Crenshaw was able to shake off his troubles later in the evening, connecting with Dejour McCray for a 37-yard score late in the third quarter.
“He’s going to be special,” Utz said of Crenshaw, who went 13-of-26 for 176 yards. “He’s a first-year quarterback. The interceptions and overthrows are easy to see, but the 100 things he does right during the game do not go unnoticed by this coaching staff. He’s going to be a true problem [for opposing teams] next year.”
|Culpeper County
|0
|6
|6
|0
|—
|12
|Sherando
|24
|7
|7
|14
|—
|52
First Quarter
She—Jackson Hendren 27-yard field goal.
She—Darius Lane 8-yard run (Jackson Hendren kick).
She—Darius Lane 18-yard run (Jackson Hendren kick).
She—Darius Lane 1-yard run (Jackson Hendren kick).
Second Quarter
CC—Austin Lentz 1-yard run (run failed).
She—Darius Lane 6-yard run (Jackson Hendren kick).
Third Quarter
She—Jabril Hayes 60-yard interception return (Jackson Hendren kick).
CC—JoJo Crenshaw 37-yard pass to Dejour McCray (run failed).
Fourth Quarter
She—Darius Lane 2-yard run (Jackson Hendren kick).
She—Derek Metcalf 20-yard run (Jackson Hendren kick).
|CC
|She
|First Downs
|15
|18
|Rushes-yards
|29-136
|34-223
|Passing yards
|176
|85
|Comp-Att-Int
|13-27-3
|5-13-2
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|5-37
|5-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Culpeper County—Riley Harrison 10-72; Austin Lentz 12-59, TD; Cam Lacy 6-8; JoJo Crenshaw 1-(-3). Sherando—Darius Lane 26-173, 5 TDs; Derek Metcalf 8-50, TD.
PASSING: Culpeper County—JoJo Crenshaw 13-26-3, 176 yards, TD; Austin Lentz 0-1. Sherando—Dylan Rodeffer 5-13-2, 85 yards.
RECEIVING: Culpeper County—Dejour McCray 5-75, TD; Ozzy Reindorf-Malm 3-48; Gabe Barros 2-38; Riley Harrison 1-13; Cam Lacy 2-2. Sherando—Darius Lane 2-35; Payne Bauer 1-22; Keli Lawson 1-15; Jabril Hayes 1-13.
