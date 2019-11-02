Mountain View’s 21–7 victory over visiting Stafford on Friday night might not be heavily featured in the team’s season highlights video, but it was better than losing.
“We lost two in a row, so a win feels pretty good,” Wildcats coach Lou Sorrentino said. “We didn’t play particularly well, but we’ll take it.”
One issue was some key players who were lost during the game, Sorrentino said, including quarterback Edward Ware.
“We had some guys step up,” he said. “Some guys got injured. Our quarterback went down, a corner went down, we got a guy ejected.”
One of those who stepped up was running back Mark Shelton.
“My line was blocking really good tonight,” Shelton said. “I got the ball a couple more times than I usually do, with our starting quarterback going down. I got a couple more touches there in the second half.”
Shelton made the most of the extra work, running the ball 15 times for 76 yards and two touchdowns, while catching two passes for 10 yards.
Mountain View’s defense was charging hard after Stafford quarterback Jack Koetter all night, sacking him nine times.
Koetter still managed to complete 16 of 25 passes for 192 yards and sneak in for a third-quarter touchdown, but it wasn’t enough to make up for a ground game that never got rolling.
“The effort was there,” said Indians coach Mo Hampton. “The execution, offensively, was not there. I don’t want to take anything away from them [the Wildcats]. ... Some of it was them, but a portion of it was us.”
Hampton was more pleased with the team’s defense.
“Defensively I thought we did some good things, and we’re improving on that end,” he said.
He also suggested things could have been worse if Ware had lasted the whole game.
“We take it for granted, if number 5 [Ware] plays a little bit more it’s probably a little bit tougher game, because he’s a difference maker,” Hampton said.
“It is what it is,” he said. “We got two more games left, so we’re guaranteed two more. So we’re just going to keep working hard.”
The first of those is Friday night, when Stafford (2–5, 1–3 Commonwealth) host North Stafford (5–4, 2–3).
The playoffs will start the following week.
Mountain View (7–2, 3–2) will travel to Brooke Point Friday to take on the Black–Hawks (0–5, 1–8).
“We’ve got to prepare better. We didn’t prepare well this week at all,” Sorrentino said. “We talked about that as a team. At this point in the year, we should be improving.”
The team will spend the week trying to get back to playing its best football.
“It’s better than where we were. We’ve just got to get the energy back, and the fire back,” he said. “But I’m pleased with the victory, because they never come easy in this league.”
|Stafford
|0
|0
|7
|0
|—
|7
|Mountain View
|7
|7
|0
|7
|—
|21
First Quarter
MV—Mark Shelton 2-yard run (Alex Solorzano kick).
Second Quarter
MV—Akil Thomas 6-yard pass from Edward Ware (Solorzano kick).
Third Quarter
St—Jack Koetter 1-yard run (Blake Childress kick).
Fourth Quarter
MV—Shelton 2-yard run (Solorzano kick).
|St
|MV
|First Downs
|9
|10
|Rushes-yards
|28-4
|29-150
|Passing yards
|192
|45
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-25-0
|7-17-0
|Punts-Avg.
|3-23.0
|5-34.0
|Fumbles-lost
|5-2
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|3-21
|10-80
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Stafford—Jack Koetter 14-38, TD; Devin Lardge 6-31; Kiori Edwards 2-2; Hayden Mesimer 5-11; Alex Baumgartner 1-(minus 2). Mountain View—Mark Shelton 15-76, 2 TD; Ike Daniels 6-22; Edward Ware 4-47; Alexander Hernandez 4-5.
PASSING: Stafford—Koetter 16-25-0, 192 yards. Mountain View—Ware 3-6-0, 26 yards, TD; Hernandez 4-11-0, 19 yards.
RECEIVING: Stafford—Jordan Williams 6-93; Kiori Edwards 1-11; Joseph Shortt 5-52; Nathan Sullivan 3-23; Alex Baumgartner 1-13. Mountain View—Daniels 2-7; Bishop Jones-Fowler 1-20; Akil Thomas 2-8, TD; Shelton 2-10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.