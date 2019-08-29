1. Brooke Point
Take Interstate 95 north and exit on State Route 630 (Courthouse Road) headed east. Go through traffic light at Stafford Courthouse. The high school is one mile ahead on the right.
2. Caroline
Take State Route 2 to Bowling Green and turn right on State Route 207 at the first traffic light. The high school is on Route 207 (Rogers Clark Boulevard) in Milford, four miles southwest of Bowling Green. Approximately 45 minutes from Fredericksburg.
3. Chancellor
Take State Route 3 west. Turn left on Salem Church Road one mile past I–95. At second stoplight, take right on Harrison Road. Take first left on Piedmont, and first right on Chancellor Park Road. High school is on the immediate left.
4. Colonial Beach
Take State Route 3 east 20 miles and turn left on State Route 205. Cross U.S. 301 and continue 12 miles into Colonial Beach. Turn left on First Street; Monroe Park is two blocks ahead on the right. Approximately 40 minutes from Fredericksburg.
5. Colonial Forge
Take I–95 north and exit on State Route 630 (Courthouse Road) headed west. Take Route 630 approximately two miles. School is on the left.
6. Courtland
Take U.S. 1 south. Turn right on State Route 208 (Courthouse Road). Travel five miles and turn left on Smith Station Road. The high school is one-quarter mile on the left behind Courtland Elementary School.
7. Culpeper
Take State Route 3 west for approximately 30 miles. Turn right at first stoplight after crossing U.S. 15 on Main Street (U.S. Business 29 North). Follow through the town of Culpeper, bearing left on State Route 229 when Business Route 20 and U.S. 15 go off to the right. Travel one-half mile and turn right onto Achievement Drive. Culpeper High and Elementary schools are on the immediate right. The new stadium is behind the schools. Approximately 45 minutes from Fredericksburg.
8. Eastern View
Take Route 3 West for 27 miles. Turn right on Stevensburg Road and go 1.5 miles. Turn left on Greens Corner Road and follow three miles to the school. Approximately 45 minutes from Fredericksburg.
9. St. Michael
Games will be played at the Marshall Center near Spotsylvania Courthouse. Take Route 1 South to Courthouse Road, turn right and follow seven miles to the field.
10. Fredericksburg Christian School
Take Route 1 South to Route 17 South. Follow six miles to Thornton Rolling Road, turn left and follow one mile to the school.
11. James Monroe
Home games are played at Maury Stadium on the corner of Hanover Street and Kenmore Avenue behind the former Maury School building.
12. King George
Take Route 3 east for 16 miles and turn left on Foxes Way to the school.
13. Louisa
Take State Route 208 to Spotsylvania Courthouse. Turn left at the courthouse and continue on Route 208. Turn left onto State Route 522 and follow to Mineral. Turn right on State Route 22. The high school is approximately one-half mile on the left. Approximately 45 minutes from Fredericksburg.
14. Massaponax
Take I–95 south to Massaponax exit and head south on U.S. 1. School is four miles on the left.
15. Mountain View
Take Route 1 North to Centerport Parkway. Go one mile, turn left onto Mountain View Road and follow six miles to the school.
16. North Stafford
The high school is off State Route 610 (Garrisonville Road) in Garrisonville, four miles west of I–95.
17. Orange
Home games are played at Porterfield Park. Take State Route 3 west approximately 15 miles, turn left on State Route 20 at stoplight. Follow Route 20 into Orange and turn right onto State Route 15. Turn left onto Main Street, then turn right onto Peliso Avenue. Bear left and go down hill. The field is at the second intersection. Approximately one hour from Fredericksburg.
18. Riverbend
Take Route 3 west five miles from Fredericksburg. Turn right on Spotswood Furnace Road to the school.
19. Spotsylvania
Take U.S. 1 south. Turn right on State Route 606 (Courthouse Road) at Thornburg. Go through second traffic light and continue for 1 1/2 miles. The high school is on the left. Approximately 35 minutes from Fredericksburg.
20. Stafford
The high school is off U.S. 1 at Crane’s Corner, approximately three miles north of Falmouth.
21. Washington & Lee
Take State Route 3 east through Montross. Approximately one-quarter mile after Route 3 becomes a four-lane road, turn right before Andrew Chapel Methodist Church. The high school is on the left. Approximately one hour from Fredericksburg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.