Ball in hand and a pick-six on his mind, Maliek Dixon planted his white Jordan 11s into the turf at Colonial Forge and took off running.

His right cleat, however, stayed behind.

“Look, I have no idea,” a smiling Dixon said of what precipitated his brief shoeless sprint.

Regardless, Massaponax’s offense never again regained its footing following Dixon’s third-quarter interception, and his Eagles socked the Panthers 21–3 on Friday night in Stafford.

The Eagles took the opening kickoff and marched 67 yards in seven plays, capped by a 19-yard scoring pass from Madden Lowe to Elijah Sarratt off playaction.

Taking over at its own 12 following a Massaponax punt, Forge proceeded to mount another lengthy drive. Max Kauthen plowed into the end zone from eight yards out to give the Eagles a 14–0 lead with 1:30 left in the first quarter.

“That was kind of what we want to do against a team like that, because they do a great job of running the clock down,” said Lowe, who finished with 135 passing yards and a score. “Scoring two [TDs] on the first two drives really came back to help us.”

Despite the two-score deficit, Massaponax (6–2) didn’t panic. The Panthers finally sustained some offense late in the second quarter but were forced to settle for Stephen Hudson’s 29-yard field goal as the half expired.

“If we’re on schedule and we’re getting our four yards a play, it doesn’t matter if we’re behind,” Panthers coach Eric Ludden said. “Their defense did a great job, and we didn’t stay on schedule.”

Aside from a handful of chunk plays from quarterback Luke Morley, who gained 99 yards on 11 carries, Massaponax sputtered against a stout and assignment-sound Eagles’ defensive front.

“Coaches were stressing from Day 1, it’s all discipline-based,” Dixon said. “If everyone does their job, that’s really it. There were a couple mishaps, but we held them to three points so that’s all that is.”

Meanwhile, the Eagles operated their rushing attack by way of a congressional-sized committee. Seven players received carries, including tight end Mike Vinson, who extended for the pylon on a 6-yard run midway through the fourth quarter.

“We know they can all run the ball well, it’s just a matter of getting Is dotted and Ts crossed,” Eagles coach John Brown said.

For Colonial Forge (7–1), a looming showdown with five-time defending state champion Highland Springs figures to provide plenty of feedback—win or lose.

“It’s a litmus test,” Brown said. “It’s one of the things we can take into the playoffs. I’m excited to go into the playoffs playing them, because no matter when we play them, you’re going to get exposed in places that now you have an opportunity to fix going into the playoffs.”

Massaponax 3­— 
Colonial Forge        14 0 021

First Quarter

CF—Elijah Sarrat 19-yard pass from Madden Lowe (Lowe kick).

CF—Max Kauthen 8-yard run (Lowe kick).

Second Quarter

M—Stephen Hudson 29-yard field goal.

Fourth Quarter

CF—Michael Vinson 6-yard run (Lowe kick).

 CF 
First Downs  1213 
Rushes-yards  37-20329-140 
Passing yards 65 135 
Comp-Att-Int  12-17-08-12-0 
Punts-Avg. 2-33.0 2-36.0 
Fumbles-lost  2-20-0 
Penalties-yards 7-75 0-0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Massaponax—Luke Morley 10-99; Elijah Christopher 12-53; Joshua Hale 9-40; Mike Swain 1-9; Jacob Romero 5-2. Colonial Forge— Jaelan Black 5-41; Jamal Thomas 8-40; Max Kauthen 5-30; Jordan Barnett 4-20; Josh Johnson 1-8; Madden Lowe 4-1; Josiah Jones 1-0.

PASSING: Massaponax— Morley 12-17-0, 65 yards. Colonial Forge— Lowe 8-12-0, 135 yards.

RECEIVING: Massaponax—Jaiven Plummer 4-35; Antoine Miller 3-27; Romero 1-3. Colonial Forge—DeLyn Palmer 1-43; Sarratt 3-35; Cade Bills 2-30; Kauthen 1-15; Avery Johnson Edmonds 2-10.

Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045

jlomonaco@freelancestar.com

@joeylomonaco

