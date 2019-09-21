The Eastern View football team knows its greatest challenges lie ahead in October and November.
For the Cyclones, navigating through their nondistrict schedule has been all about staying healthy and developing cohesiveness on both sides of the ball. In outscoring Culpeper County, Albemarle and Orange County by a combined 142-15 over the last three weeks, they checked those boxes.
In their final nondistrict game Friday night, it was more of the same for the Cyclones.
Eastern View piled up 275 yards rushing and scored touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams, walloping visiting Charlottesville 48-0.
It was the 99th win in program history for the Cyclones and head coach Greg Hatfield. They’ll try for No. 100 in next week’s Battlefield District opener against visiting Caroline.
“I thought we played a much better game tonight than we did last week [against Orange],” Hatfield said, referencing his team’s 10 penalties for 90 yards in that game. “We let our emotions get a hold of us a couple times [last week] and it caused us to do some things that weren’t smart. We talked about cleaning up penalties and mental mistakes all week, and I thought our guys really improved upon that tonight.”
Eastern View committed just five infractions for a total of 50 yards on Friday, and the Cyclones proved just how dialed in mentally they were from the start of the contest.
On the first play from scrimmage, Chance Graves took a jet sweep 62 yards to the end zone to put the Cyclones up 7-0 just 18 seconds into the game.
Following a quick three-and-out by the Black Knights, Eastern View’s Alex Spangler fielded a punt at the Cyclones’ 46-yard line, sprinted to the right sideline and raced 54 yards for a touchdown to push Eastern View’s edge to 14-0 at the 9:48 mark of the first quarter.
The scoring barrage was underway from that point on.
On the second play of the Cyclones’ next possession, running back Raq Lawson scampered for 30 yards to the Charlottesville 15. Three plays later, he finished the drive with a 6-yard scoring run to put his team up 21-0 midway through the opening stanza.
Lawson would finish the night with a team-high 96 yards on just six carries.
“Some nights things are really clicking,” Lawson said. “Tonight was one of those nights.”
Lawson’s backfield mate, Ronta Robinson, added a 22-yard touchdown run of his own with 10:41 remaining in the first half to extend Eastern View’s advantage to 34-0.
Robinson, who rushed for 56 yards on five touches, spent quite a bit of time on the field with Lawson in two-back sets, something Hatfield said could only benefit the Cyclones moving forward.
“We want to get as many people involved in our offense as possible, because we have a lot of guys who can make plays for us,” he remarked. “Raq and Ronta are definitely two of those guys, and they showed it tonight.”
Eastern View’s defense, which held Orange to just 61 yards of total offense a week ago, limited Charlottesville (0-4) to 54 this time out, all of which came on the ground. Fullback Jaleom Adams-Mallory accounted for more than half of those, totaling 30 yards on nine carries.
The Cyclones also forced three fumbles, with Drey Waters recovering one of them in the end zone for a score with 1:21 left in the game.
“We spend so much time in practice working on getting as many guys to the ball as possible,” said Robinson, who registered two sacks from his linebacker spot. “I feel like we do a pretty good job of carrying that over into the games.”
|Charlottesville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Eastern View
|28
|13
|0
|7
| —
|48
First Quarter
EV—Chance Graves 62-yard run (Garrett Hutchinson kick).
EV—Alex Spangler 54-yard punt return (Hutchinson kick).
EV—Raq Lawson 6-yard run (Hutchinson kick).
EV—Blake Leake 37-yard pass from Till Butler (Hutchinson kick).
Second Quarter
EV—Ronta Robinson 22-yard run (kick failed).
EV—Mikey Keene 5-yard run (Hutchinson kick).
Fourth Quarter
EV—Drey Waters recovered fumble in end zone (Hutchinson kick).
|C
|EV
|First Downs
|6
|12
|Rushes-yards
|44-54
|26-275
|Passing yards
|0
|57
|Comp-Att-Int
|0-1-0
|2-6-0
|Punts-Avg.
|6-32.5
|1-44.0
|Fumbles-lost
|4-3
|2-1
|Penalties-yards
|2-20
|5-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Charlottesville—Jaleom Adams-Mallory 9-30; Lamont Bullard 8-25; Gary Jackson 9-15; Marcus Targonski 7-14; Jason Romero 4-(-1); Jory Cardoza 3-(-8); Jamez Lynch 2-(-6); Team 2-(-15). Eastern View—Raq Lawson 6-96, TD; Chance Graves 1-62, TD; Ronta Robinson 5-56, TD; Drew Shurina 1-39; Jordan Quarles 4-20; Mikey Keene 2-9, TD; Deuce Washington 2-5; Eli Harris 1-4; Caden Huseby 2-(-3); Till Butler 2-(-13).
PASSING: Charlottesville—Gary Jackson 0-1-0. Eastern View—Till Butler 2-5-0, 57 yards, TD; Caden Huseby 0-1-0.
RECEIVING: Charlottesville—NONE. Eastern View—Blake Leake 1-37, TD; Alex Spangler 1-20.
