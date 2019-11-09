The 2019 season was sailing along for the Eastern View football team just a couple of weeks ago. The Cyclones were 8–0 with a bye week in front of them, and their chances of locking up another Battlefield District title and a high seed in the upcoming Region 4B playoffs looked very good.
Then came a devastating knee injury to senior Chance Graves, followed by a surprising loss at Spotsylvania that snapped their 44-game regular-season winning streak and put them in jeopardy of losing the right to host a quarterfinal playoff matchup.
Facing a rare moment of urgency in the regular season, Eastern View responded with a resounding 47–6 victory over visiting Chancellor on Friday night.
By virtue of their win, the Cyclones (9–1 overall, 5–1 district) secured the region’s No. 3 seed and a home game when the playoffs begin next Friday night. The eight-team field will be finalized when the VHSL releases its final power-point ratings on Sunday afternoon.
Eastern View also finishes the regular season as co-district champions with James Monroe (7-3, 5-1), which won 28-0 at Caroline.“We did a much better job of not getting penalized and making silly mistakes,” said Cyclones head coach Greg Hatfield, referencing his squad’s 10 penalties for 94 yards against Spotsylvania. “It’s much easier to keep the chains moving when you play smart football.”
The chains were moving early for Eastern View. After Alex Spangler returned the opening kickoff to the Chancellor 42-yard line, the Cyclones used their running game to eat up the next six minutes and set up a 12-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Till Butler to Blake Leake for a 7–0 lead at the 5:43 mark of the first quarter.
Both teams struggled with turnovers in the opening quarter, however. After a fumble by the Chargers (5-5, 3-3) on the ensuing possession, the Cyclones gave the ball right back on a botched snap.
Chancellor quarterback Trevin Edwards entered Friday night with 14 touchdown passes and no interceptions, but that changed after the junior was intercepted by Eastern View’s Josh Logan on the very next drive.
A few plays later, Spangler got behind the Chargers’ defense and Butler hit him in stride for a 49-yard score to make it 14-0.
“It’s easy to see him be electric out here, but you don’t see how hard he works,” Hatfield said of Spangler, who led all Battlefield receivers in yardage (568) and touchdowns (10) during the regular season. “He’s having a special year, and he deserves every bit of that.”
Chancellor’s offensive struggles continued on the next drive as a pass from Edwards was deflected by one of his own receivers and landed in the waiting arms of Spangler.
Spangler, who caught four passes for 82 yards on the night, hauled in a 18-yard touchdown pass from Butler in the second period, while Raq Lawson found the end zone on a 10-yard scamper to buoy the Cyclones to a 28-6 edge at halftime.
Lawson went on to add scoring runs of 1 and 47 yards in the third quarter, finishing with 117 yards and a career-high three touchdowns.
Chancellor’s lone score came on a 1-yard plunge by Ziggy Carter late in the first half. Trevin Edwards finished 7-of-14 for 172 yards and added 43 yards on the ground. Despite the pair of picks, he was still able to make some dynamic plays—including a 71-yard pass completion to Brycen Edwards while on the run late in the game.
“[Edwards] is a great leader and great player,” Chargers head coach Jeff Drugatz said. “We didn’t help him out a lot tonight, but he was able to improvise and make some dynamic plays.”
|Chancellor
|0
|6
|0
|0
|—
|6
|Eastern View
|14
|14
|19
|0
|—
|47
First Quarter
EV—Blake Leake 12-yard pass from Till Butler (Garrett Hutchinson kick).
EV—Alex Spangler 49-yard pass from Till Butler (Garrett Hutchinson kick).
Second Quarter
EV—Raq Lawson 10-yard run (Garrett Hutchinson kick).
Ch—Ziggy Carter 1-yard run (run failed).
EV—Alex Spangler 18-yard pass from Till Butler (Garrett Hutchinson kick).
Third Quarter
EV—Raq Lawson 1-yard run (kick failed).
EV—Eli Harris 8-yard run (Garrett Hutchinson kick).
EV—Raq Lawson 47-yard run (kick failed).
|Ch
|EV
|First Downs
|10
|14
|Rushes-yards
|26-78
|30-191
|Passing yards
|172
|94
|Comp-Att-Int
|7-14-2
|5-9-0
|Fumbles-lost
|2-2
|2-2
|Penalties-yards
|11-132
|8-52
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Chancellor—Trevin Edwards 12-43; Ziggy Carter 9-17, TD; Elijah Hamilton 4-14; Isaiah Manigat 1-4. Eastern View—Raq Lawson 12-117, 3 TDs; Till Butler 7-19; Eli Harris 2-14, TD; Greg Bradley 1-15; Drew Shurina 3-13; Dartagnan Sherbeyn 1-5; Mikey Keene 1-4; Deuce Washington 3-4.
PASSING: Chancellor—Trevin Edwards 7-14-2, 172 yards. Eastern View—Till Butler 5-9-0, 94 yards, 3 TDs.
RECEIVING: Chancellor—Brycen Edwards 2-80; Kodi Mohr 2-42; Treyvon Brown 2-39; Jacari Strothers 1-9. Eastern View—Alex Spangler 4-82, 2 TDs; Blake Leake 1-12, TD.
