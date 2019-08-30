On a sloppy opening night in which they committed a season’s worth of mistakes, the North Stafford Wolverines made the right call when it mattered most.
Senior Holt Egan dissected Potomac’s defense to catch his fourth touchdown pass of the night from Jamir Boyd with 44.3 seconds remaining, giving the Wolverines a dramatic 32–30 victory over visiting Potomac Thursday night.
“I saw an opening in the middle of the field, and my eyes got really big,” Egan said. “I knew Jamal would put it on the spot.”
Boyd did just that, lifting North Stafford to a victory that seemed unlikely when Potomac’s Rakim Lamarre hauled in his third TD catch of the night to give the visiting Panthers a 30–26 edge with just 2:24 remaining.
But the Wolverines still had time, and Boyd was nearly flawless on the winning five-play, 71-yard drive. He completed four of five passes, leading Egan perfectly on his game-winning post pattern.
“We do those situations in practice,” Egan said. “We’re down 3 or 4 [points] with a certain amount of time [left]. We were ready for it.”
Egan’s heroics rescued the Wolverines on a night when they struggled mightily and saw several players go down with cramps.
They spotted the Panthers a 12–0 lead, committed 20 penalties for 169 yards and lost two fumbles—including one inside the Panthers’ 5-yard line. Another flag negated a potential interception before Potomac’s go-ahead touchdown, and they missed three conversion kicks.
“I saw a lot of mental mistakes and undisciplined play,” said Neil Sullivan, who earned his first victory as North Stafford’s head coach after succeeding Joe Mangano during the off-season. “We shot ourselves in the foot over and over again. We’ve got a lot to clean up.”
Potomac had something to do with the Wolverines’ struggles. Coming off a 2–8 season, the Panthers kept finding holes in North Stafford’s secondary. Lamarre was particularly effective, hauling in nine passes for 224 yards from sophomore quarterback Pete Woolfrey.
His final catch was a juggling 42-yarder down the right sideline to put the Panthers ahead.
Given that performance—and the presence of teammate Javon Swinton, who’s committed to play receiver at Indiana University—Egan might have been easy to overlook. But as Swinton battled cramps all night, Egan stepped up, catching 9 passes for 144 yards and the four scores from Boyd, who threw for 331 yards and ran for 55 more.
“Holt is capable of making big plays when the opportunity,” Sullivan said. “He’s a guy who’s really detail-oriented. He works hard in practice, and he’s a really good player.”
Nick Woodard added a 41-yard touchdown run for the Wolverines, who visit Briar Woods next Friday.
|Potomac
|6
|6
|6
|12
|—
|30
|North Stafford
|0
|13
|7
|12
|—
|32
First Quarter
P—James Kabba 34 punt return (kick failed).
Second Quarter
P—Rakim Lamarre 9 pass from Pete Woolfrey (run failed).
NS—Nick Woodard 42 run (kick failed).
NS—Holt Egan 29 pass from Jamir Boyd (Austin Owens kick).
Third Quarter
NS—Egan 15 pass from Boyd (Owens kick).
P—Lamarre 65 pass from Woolfrey (run failed).
Fourth Quarter
NS—Egan 24 pass from Boyd (kick failed)
P—Kabba 16 pass from Woolfrey (kick failed).
P—Lamarre 42 pass from Woolfrey (run failed).
NS—Egan 34 pass from Boyd (kick failed).
|Po
|NS
|First Downs
|13
|25
|Rushes-yards
|13-(-3)
|37-174
|Passing yards
|317
|331
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-35-0
|24-36-0
|Punts-Avg.
|4-35.3
|2-26.5
|Fumbles-lost
|3-1
|2-2
|Penalties-yards
|7-64
|20-169
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Potomac—James Kaana 5-15; Suliamon Mansary 4-8; Pete Woolfrey 2-(-14); Team 2-(-12). North Stafford: Tevin White 11-59; Nick Woodard 5-55, 1 TD; Jamir Boyd 8-55; Channing Purvis 7-24; Cameron Attard 1-0; Javin Swinton 3-(-1); Team 2-(-18).
PASSING: Potomac: Woolfrey 15-35-0, 317 yards, 4 TDs. North Stafford—Boyd 24-36-0, 331 yards, 4 TDs.
RECEIVING: Rakim Lamarre 9-224, 3 TDs; Kabba 4-71, 1 TDs; Keathan McAlllister 1-16; Ibrahim Sallah 1-6. North Stafford—Holt Egan 9-144, 4 TDs; Swinton 8-78; Cameron Attard 3-58; White 1-22; Channing Purvis 1-11; Dino Jones 1-4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.