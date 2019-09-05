As Penn State true freshman running back Devyn Ford took his second collegiate handoff and sprinted 81 yards for a touchdown last Saturday against Idaho, he had a cheering section back home in Stafford County.
Mountain View freshman running back Isaiah “Ike” Daniels has watched film of Ford in an attempt to add the former North Stafford star’s ability to read and explode through an opening and go the distance.
Daniels got off to a promising start in his first varsity action last Friday in the Wildcats’ 42-6 season opening road victory over Albemarle.
He went 58 yards for a touchdown on his first high school touch, but it was called back because of a penalty. He went on to score twice and give Wildcats head coach Lou Sorrentino confidence he has his most explosive offense since the trio of Ahmad Tweedy, Jamil Collison-Cofie and Tre Coghill in 2016.
“He’s pretty good,” Sorrentino said of Daniels. “Sometimes you worry about a guy getting too much praise too soon … But what I like about him is he’s a really good kid. He’s been a hard worker. He’s earned our respect and his teammates’ respect because he’ll also block his butt off. He just likes to play football and he’s good at it.”
Daniels (5-foot-10, 185 pounds) isn’t the only weapon on a Mountain View offense that has Sorrentino giddy as the Wildcats (1-0) host Patriot (1-0) tonight in their home opener.
Senior quarterback Edward Ware is a dual-threat who threw two touchdown passes and ran 25 yards for another against Albemarle.
Receiver Akil Thomas has returned after missing the 2018 season. He hauled in a 20-yard touchdown reception from Ware last Friday. Fellow receiver Amari Walker is also a big-play threat. The Wildcats have opened the season in a spread offense to take advantage of their weapons.
“We’ve got some game breakers or home run hitters, whatever you want to call them,” Sorrentino said. “We can go bad play, bad play, touchdown.”
It starts with Ware.
He’s playing quarterback for the first time since his freshman season. He began his career on the freshman team before he was promoted to varsity and played a few snaps under center.
He spent his sophomore and junior seasons primarily at cornerback. His ability to run and pass is a strong suit, but he’s still developing poise in the pocket under duress. He said his time spent at cornerback has helped him mature as a signal caller.
“Playing corner, I learned that it’s a nervous position and there is a lot of pressure on them,” Ware said. “So coming to the offensive side of the ball, I kind of get a feel for what they’re looking at.”
Ware is enjoying his plethora of options.
Daniels is playing a “slash” position, splitting time between running back and receiver. Sorrentino was a bit concerned the workload would be too much for a freshman, but that hasn’t been the case. In two scrimmages and a game at Albemarle, Daniels has shown he can handle it.
Daniels said he received premium coaching playing for the Metro Raiders 14U travel team last fall. He eschewed the A.G. Wright Middle School squad he starred for as a seventh-grader.
“It helped a lot,” Daniels said of playing travel ball. “I grew up getting coached by good coaches and we just all balled out.”
Like Ford, Daniels said his goal is to earn a Division-I scholarship offer before his first season of varsity action expires.
The play of the Wildcats’ offensive line should help that effort. There’s experience up front, but the goal is to mesh the inexperienced, but talented offensive arsenal with the line.
Mountain View suffered a blow when tight end Brendan Heatherman, a powerful blocker who has committed to Connecticut, suffered a torn ACL in the spring. Heatherman was voted team captain and there’s an outside chance he returns if there’s a deep playoff run.
“That’ll be a family decision,” Sorrentino said.
Mountain View’s defense is anchored by lineman Adin Huntington, a Division I recruit, who recorded seven tackles and 2 ½ sacks against Albemarle.
Sorrentino is hopeful it all comes together tonight as Mountain View aims to display a much improved roster from a year ago, when it finished 7-5.
“We have a lot of seniors and we’re kind of a veteran team in the county and the area,” Ware said. “I’ve been playing with these guys for a long time. I think this is definitely our year to make something happen.”
