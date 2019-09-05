(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
FRIDAY’S HOT TICKETS:
DINWIDDIE (1-0) AT MASSAPONAX (1-0)
Last meeting: First meeting.
Last week: Massaponax built a 34-14 halftime lead, before finishing off visiting Chancellor for a 47-34 victory. The Panthers had three players eclipse 100 yards rushing. Dinwiddie opened with its own high-scoring win, 45-42, over visiting George Washington-Danville.
Tonight’s game: QB Luke Morley (153), and RBs Elijah Christopher (116) and Jacob Romero (124) ran roughshod in last week’s win, each also reaching the end zone. The Panthers will look for that to continue against Dinwiddie, which allowed 142 yards and three scores on the ground to G.W.’s Shaw Watlington on just six carries. Generals RB Robert Barlow will look to pick up where he left off last week when he finished with 22 carries for 177 yards and a score, along with an 85-yard kickoff return for another score. Kelmari Brown added a second special-team’s score in the fourth, returning a punt 48-yards to pay dirt.
KING GEORGE (1-0) AT STAFFORD (0-1)
Last meeting: Stafford scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to pull away for a 28-7 road win last year. The Indians lead the all-time series with a 7-3-1 record.
Last week: Gabe Aley scored on an 8-yard run in the fourth quarter to help the Foxes win a back-and-forth affair, 31-27 over visiting Orange. The Indians took a 7-0 lead on a 33-yard scoring connection between Jordan Williams and QB Jack Koetter, but could muster no more points in a 21-7 loss at James Monroe.
Tonight’s game: King George will be seeking to get off to a 2-0 start after starting each of the last two seasons with four straight losses. Charles Mutter threw for 341 yards, including a 74-yard game-opening score to Von Whiting (181 yards receiving), and added two more scores on the ground. The Indians’ offense struggled, totaling just 162 yards of total offense. Rush defense was a weak spot for the Foxes last week—allowing 202 yards to Orange—so Stafford RBs Devin Large and Kiori Edward, who combined for just 53 rushing yards last week, might find more room as the Indians try to avoid an 0-2 start.
ORANGE (0-1) AT NORTH STAFFORD (1-0)
Last meeting: North Stafford cruised to a 57-0 win in 2012 when Orange was part of the Commonwealth District. The Wolverines are 2-0 in the series, with the other win coming in 2011 (49-0).
Last week: The Hornets dropped their first opener since 2014 despite 125 yards rushing and three TDs from RB Jaylen Alexander. The Wolverines got a scare on their home field against Potomac, eking out a 32-30 win on Holt Egan’s fourth touchdown catch of the game late in the fourth quarter.
Tonight’s game: Alexander was definitely the highlight last week as Orange totaled 202 rushing yards, but QB Walker Johnson also had a solid game with 121 passing yards. Johnson will need to produce again, while the defense will have to tighten up against North Stafford’s passing game for the to have a chance at pulling an upset. Wolverines’ QB Jamir Boyd, who lit up Potomac last week for 333 yards and four TDs, will look to do the same against a Hornets’ defense that allowed 341 passing yards in last week’s loss.
FRIDAY’S OTHER GAMES:
FREEDOM (1-0) AT RIVERBEND (0-1)
Last week, visiting Riverbend ended the first quarter tied 6-6, but allowed 29 points the rest of the way in falling 35-6 to Patriot. CJ Thompson threw a 30-yard scoring pass to Ky Grayes-Kakosso, but later left the game with an injury. Freedom won 50-14 over visiting Hayfield last week.
BROAD RUN (1-0) AT BROOKE POINT (0-0)
Brooke Point opened the season on a bye last week, so QB Noah Sanders and company will look to get their season started with a win. Broad Run won’t make it easy, the Spartans are coming off a 28-26 win over Tuscarora last week.
PATRIOT (1-0) AT MOUNTAIN VIEW (1-0)
Mountain View will have to contain Patriot RB Tim Baldwin Jr., who amassed 183 rushing yards and three TDs in a 35-6 win over Riverbend last week. QB Edward Ware will need to stay sharp for the Wildcats after passing for two scores and running for another in a season-opening 42-6 win at Albemarle.
FLUVANNA (1-0) AT SPOTSYLVANIA (1-0)
Spotsylvania will look to make it two wins in a row against Jefferson District opposition after a 35-13 win at Monticello last week. QB Ty’Shaun Colbert led the way in that outing with 201 rushing yards and three TDs. Fluvanna opened with a 29-13 win at Broadway.
PATRICK HENRY (1-0) AT CAROLINE (0-1)
Caroline’s second-half rally came up just short as the Cavaliers fell 20-18 on the road to J.R. Tucker. Sivon Pleasants busted loose for 173 yards and two scores in the game. Patrick Henry-Ashland beat Osbourn 42-34.
COURTLAND (0-1) AT LIBERTY (1-0)
A typical slow start to the season saw the Cougars open with a 39-6 loss to visiting Louisa on their new blue turf field last week. The Cougars allowed 327 yards rushing, while their ground game only mustered 145. Liberty opened with a 55-15 win over visiting Brentsville.
ALBEMARLE (0-1) AT EASTERN VIEW (1-0)
Eastern View will look to run its regular-season unbeaten streak to 38 after RB Raq Lawson (154 yards rushing) led the Cyclones to a 28-0 win at Culpeper last week. It could be tough sledding for the visiting Patriots, whose only score came on a fumble return in a 42-6 loss to Mountain View last week.
MONTICELLO (0-1) AT CULPEPER (0-1)
Culpeper will look to bounce back from a tough offensive showing in last week’s 28-0 loss to Eastern View. Monticello will want to do the same after falling 35-13 to Spotsylvania.
WASHINGTON & LEE (0-1) AT WEST POINT (1-0)
Jawun Tolson and Shane McNeill scored, but the Eagles found it tough going in last week’s 49-15 loss at defending Class 1 state champion Riverheads. West Point beat Rappahannock Country 42-13 to open its season.
CHANCELLOR (0-1) AT LOUISA (1-0), 7:30
Jarett Hunter amassed 216 yards and a TD rushing, and his Louisa teammates steamrolled Courtland 39-6 last week. Look for more of the same on the ground this week. Coming off a 236-yard, four-TD passing night in last week’s 47-34 loss at Massaponax, QB Trevin Edwards may need to exploit the same area if the Chargers hope to upset the Lions.
