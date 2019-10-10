(All games at 7 p.m. unless notes)
FRIDAY’S HOT TICKETS:
COLONIAL FORGE (4–1) at MOUNTAIN VIEW (6–0)
Last meeting: Madden Lowe passed for 291 yards and two scores as Colonial Forge raced to a 41–0 lead on its home field in a 41–6 victory last season. It was the Eagles 150th all-time win.
Last week: Elijah Sarratt returned the opening kickoff and a third-quarter punt for a score, and Avery Johnson–Edmonds added a pick-6 as the Eagles rolled to 56–0 win over visiting Riverbend. QB Edward Ware passed for two scores and ran for another as the Wildcats jumped out to a 21–0 lead after one quarter, then held off visiting North Stafford late for a 34–26 win.
Tonight’s game: Which team’s defense steps up will most likely decide this match-up. The Eagles have allowed 44 points (8.8 ppg), while the Wildcats have allowed 59 (9.8 ppg). The quarterbacks have been key to both teams’ success: Colonial Forge’s Madden Lowe through the air and Mountain View’s Edward Ware as a dual threat with his legs and arm. RB Mark Shelton has also been churning up yards on the ground for the Wildcats and has six TDs in his last four games. Fellow RB Jamal Thomas has tallied five scores in his last three outings for the Eagles. Colonial Forge leads the all-time series 12–2, including winning the last three meetings.
JAMES MONROE (2–3) at KING GEORGE (3–2)
Last meeting: James Monroe won a defensive battle at King George, 21–7, last year with the only second-half score coming on a third-quarter pick-6 from by the Yellow Jackets’ Brandon Woolridge.
Last week: James Monroe put up a fight against visiting Eastern View but were held scoreless in the second half as the Cyclones pulled away for a 35–7 win. After trailing most of the game at rival Washington & Lee, Javon Campbell punched in two of his three rushing TDs on the night in the fourth quarter, helping the Foxes to a 21–20 win.
Tonight’s game: Quarterback play will be one of the keys to this game. Tahj Smith has eclipsed 100 yards passing the past two games for JM—against unbeaten Mountain View and Eastern View—while the Foxes’ Charles Mutter is averaging 213.4 ypg, with his lowest total (105 yards) coming in last week’s defensive slugfest at Washington & Lee. The Foxes have also been bolstered by the two-way play of reigning FLS player of the week Campbell and Gabe Aley, along with the return of the speedy Von Whiting. JM leads the all-time series 31–10.
NORTH STAFFORD (3–2) at STAFFORD (1–4)
Last meeting: North Stafford QB Jamir Boyd finished with 437 total yards and four TDs as the homestanding Wolverines secured a 52–27 win.
Last week: Despite 323 total yards and four TDs for Boyd, the Wolverines comeback bid came up just short in a 34–26 loss at Mountain View. Kiori Edwards had 114 yard rushing and two scores, but Stafford fell to visiting Tuscarora 31–13.
Tonight’s game: The yardage and TD numbers have been great for Boyd, but his five interceptions on the season have all come in the last three games, which includes the Wolverines’ two losses. North Stafford has a stable of WRs that includes area-leading receiver Holt Egan, but was minus Javon Swinton in the last week’s loss. The Indians’ offensive leader seems to change from game to game; last week. it was led by Edwards. The Indians will need all its weapons to show up in this one if they hope to keep up with the Wolverines’ high-octane offense. North Stafford leads the all-time series 26–11.
FRIDAY’S OTHER GAMES:
CAROLINE (1–4) at CHANCELLOR (3–3)
The Cavaliers held on for their first win of the season against visiting Courtland last week, 27–26, overcoming three fourth-quarter fumbles. Sivon Pleasants—filling in at QB for regular starter Dalton Mauck—and Sean Brannigan each had two rushing scores in the game. The Chargers had their three-game winning streak snapped, 41–28, at Spotsylvania. QB Trevin Edwards had another big night, but RB Krisshaun Scott left with an injury, however, the senior may be ready to go Friday.
MASSAPONAX (5–1) at RIVERBEND (1–5)
Jacob Romero scored twice on the ground and Luke Morley added another while running for over 100 yards for the fourth time in the Panthers’ 39–2 win at Brooke Point last week. They should churn out the ground yards again this week against struggling Riverbend. The Bears fell 56–0 at Colonial Forge, allowing two defensive and one special teams score.
COURTLAND (1–5) at EASTERN VIEW (6–0)
The Cougars lost leading rusher Thor Hanlon to an ACL injury in last week’s 27–26 loss at Caroline. Josh Morgan stepped in that game with 142 yards and a score. The sledding will be tougher this week with a visit to unbeaten Eastern View. The Cyclones methodically pulled away for a 35–7 win at James Monroe. Till Butler, who is yet to throw an INT this season, passed for 168 yards and three scores in the win.
LOUISA (5–0) at MONTICELLO (1–5)
Jarett Hunter had 158 yards rushing and a season-high four TDs in the Lions’ 35–14 win against visiting Orange last week. Louisa should put up big numbers again against the Mustangs, who are allowing 39.5 ppg after a 45–16 lose at Albemarle last week.
ORANGE (1–5) at CHARLOTTESVILLE (0–6)
Jaylen Alexander put up good numbers again in last week’s 35–14 loss at Louisa, finishing with 142 rushing yards and score. It was the fifth time in six games he’s broken the 100-yard barrier. The Black Knights have score seven points or less in five of their six losses, including last week’s 23–7 setback at Fluvanna.
CULPEPER (1–4) at JAMES WOOD (4–1)
Coming off a 42–7 home loss to Handley last week, the Blue Devils have been outscored 36.7–9 during their three-game losing skid. James Wood, a 40–31 winner at Independence last week, hasn’t really been stout defensively, but its offense might be tough for Culpeper to keep up with.
COLONIAL BEACH (2–3) at RAPPAHANNOCK (4–1)
The Drifters were held scoreless on offense last week, but they held the lead into the fourth quarter thanks to a fumble return touchdown from Dajour Holton before falling 13–8 at West Point. The Raiders rebounded from their first loss with a 55–0 win at Mathews last week.
WASHINGTON & LEE (3–2) at LANCASTER (0–5)
LJ Kelly Jr. had another big night last week, with 153 rushing yards and a score, but the Eagles dropped a tough 21–20 decision to visiting King George. Kindrick Smith, a key cog on both sides of the ball for W&L, has been slowed by a hamstring injury and his status is uncertain for this one. The visitors will be strong candidates to get back in the win column against the winless Raiders, who lost 47–22 at Charles City last week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.