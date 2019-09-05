High school football: LIVE scoreboard

Friday's Games

Dinwiddie at Massaponax, 7

Orange at North Stafford, 7

King George at Stafford, 7

Freedom (PW) at Riverbend, 7

Broad Run at Brooke Point, 7

Patriot at Mountain View, 7

Fluvanna at Spotsylvania, 7

Patrick Henry-Ashland at Caroline, 7

Courtland at Liberty, 7

Albemarle at Eastern View, 7

Monticello at Culpeper, 7

Washington & Lee at West Point, 7

Chancellor at Louisa, 7:30

Saturday's Games

Isle of Wight at Fredericksburg Christian, 2

Quantico at St. Michael, 2

Thursday's Game

FINAL - James Monroe 43, Charlottesville 7

Get our Saturday Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments