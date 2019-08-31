Jarett Hunter of Louisa made his likely last visit to Robert P. Woods Memorial Stadium a memorable one. He rushed for a game-high 216 yards and a touchdown in leading the Lions to a season-opening 39–6 victory over Courtland on Friday night.
“A little sloppy with the penalties in the first half,” second-year coach Will Patrick said following his local post-game TV interview. “We’re getting there. Every day we have to come out and put our work boots on. That’s the biggest thing we preach: hammer down every day.”
Hunter was limited to six carries in the second half after suffering a leg cramp, but the senior had already left his mark for the contest, amassing 172 yards on 15 first-half attempts. It including an electrifying 67-yard jaunt down the visitors’ sidelines that set up the first of two rushing TDs by teammate Robert Morgan IV.
“Our offensive line was amazing,” said Morgan, who finished with 61 yards on six touches. “Some of us were a little nervous. We just had to work hard and do what we had to do.”
The Lions defense limited the Cougars to 60 yards and three first downs in forging a 25–0 halftime lead. First-time kicker Shaun Williamson exhibited excellent range and accuracy, booting a 47-yard field goal, and freshman Landon Wilson handled his first quarterbacking assignment with few missteps.
“He’s lucky this year having a lot of seniors around him,” Patrick said of Wilson. “Did a great job tonight, made smart decisions, played very well for a 14-year-old.”
Courtland’s offense had two excellent chances to score but botched the first one. A 36-yard pass completion from Raul Gill to Addie Burrow gave Courtland a first down at the Lions’ 1-yard line midway through the second quarter, but Louisa regained possession on a missed exchange on the next play.
With 3:02 remaining, the Cougars mounted a 42-yard scoring drive capped by the hard-churning 15-yard run by Maurice Howard. Teammate Qua DeBerry finished with a team-high 57 yards on four rushes.
“That really deflated us,” Courtland coach J.C. Hall said, referring to the second-quarter turnover. “A tough contest gives you a good barometer. ... We didn’t execute and they just whipped us. We just can’t get in a hole like that.”
The veteran coach felt his team’s sloppy play could be attributed in part to the fact the Cougars only had one scrimmage in the preseason.
Next Friday, Louisa takes on another opponent from the Battlefield District at home against Chancellor, while Courtland travels to Liberty–Bealeton.
Looking at the challenges that lie ahead for his team, Hall said: “Don’t know if Liberty is our main concern as much as us.”
|Louisa
|10
|15
|7
|7
|—
|39
|Courtland
|0
|0
|0
|6
|—
|6
First Quarter
L—Jarrett Hunter 2 run (Saun Williamson kick).
L—Williamson 47 field goal.
Second Quarter
L—Nathaniel McBride tackles Raul Gil in endzone for safety.
L—Adrian Williams 10 run (kick failed).
L—Robert Morgan IV 6 run (Williamson kick).
Third Quarter
L—Morgan 11 run (Williamson kick).
Fourth Quarter
L—Landon Wilson 1 run (Williamson kick).
C—Maurice Howard 15 run (run failed).
|L
|C
|First Downs
|21
|7
|Rushes-yards
|43-327
|36-145
|Passing yards
|88
|34
|Comp-Att-Int
|7-15-0
|2-5-1
|Punts-Avg.
|2-24.5
|4-36.5
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Penalties-yards
|7-60
|5-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Louisa—Jarrett Hunter 21-216, TD; Robert Morgan IV 6-61, 2 TDs; Adrian Williams 1-10, TD; Kalep Shelton 1-10; Damond Walker 3-6; Lowell Johnson 1-3; Xavien Hunter 1-2; Gabriel Cuozzo 2-6; Landon Watson 4-6, TD; Isaiah Colvin 1-2; Alexander Washington 1-1. Courtland—Qua DeBerry 4-57; Josh Morgan 12-34; Maurice Howard 6-29, TD; Jason Lomax 3-9; Garrett Underhill 2-9; Thor Hanlon 3-8; Rahjel Stephens 1-0; Raul Gill 5-(-1).
PASSING: Louisa—Wilson 7-15-0, 88 yards. Courtland—Gill 2-5-1, 34 yards.
RECEIVING: Louisa—Aaron Aponte 2-40; Washington 2-11; Colvin 1-16; X. Hunter 1-9; Austin Sims 1-12. Courtland—Addie Burrow 1-36; DeBerry 1-(-2).
