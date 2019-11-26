When Mountain View senior Adin Huntington informed college coaches he was participating on the Wildcats’ track and field team last spring, they assumed the hulking defensive lineman was a weight thrower.
Recruiters were taken aback when Huntington posted videos of himself on Twitter as one of the Wildcats’ top sprinters. Huntington competed in the 100-and 200-meter dashes and on Mountain View’s 400 relay team.
The 6-foot, 260-pounder ran the 100 in 11.4 seconds as he wowed the crowd at the Commonwealth District track and field meet in May.
Huntington has power to go along with that speed and it enabled him to earn district defensive player of the year honors this season.
He will put what North Stafford coach Neil Sullivan called “freakish” abilities on display Friday night when Mountain View (10–2) hosts Sullivan’s Wolverines (8–4) in the Region 5D championship game.
“He’s a stud,” Sullivan said. “They move him in, they move him out. He’s just one of those guys that’s borderline impossible to block one-on-one. He reminds me a lot of [former North Stafford standout] Chase McGowan. He can get after the passer and he’s a great run defender.
“He can do it all. He was named defensive player of the year for a reason. For as big and strong as he is, he’s a great athlete. You have to know where he is at all times.”
That last part has been a challenge for opposing offenses since Mountain View’s Week 9 bye.
With a banged-up defense, the Wildcats’ coaching staff began experimenting with Huntington at outside linebacker. He typically lined up at both defensive end and defensive tackle, but since a win over Stafford on Nov. 1, he’s roamed the second level of the defense as well.
Mountain View head coach Lou Sorrentino said Huntington will play some linebacker against the Wolverines on Friday.
“He’s got the speed where he can wreak havoc there,” Sorrentino said. “It’s like a breath of fresh air for him. It’s a lot harder to game-plan for a guy when he’s not always in the same spot … A lot of the skills that make him an effective down lineman helps him at linebacker. He’s got a nice combination of size and speed and he’s effective wherever he plays.”
Huntington has been a nightmare for offensive coordinators and quarterbacks this season. He has 81 total tackles, 14½ sacks, 13 other tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He’s racked up 50 quarterback hurries.
In his first game playing linebacker against Stafford, he recorded 12 tackles and four sacks.
“He was all D-line against us,” Sullivan said of the teams’ Oct. 4 regular-season meeting, won by the Wildcats 34–26. “But we did see him at linebacker on film and it’s certainly something you’ve got to be aware of. You’ve got to know where 45 is on every snap for sure.”
Huntington holds scholarship offers from Coastal Carolina, James Madison, Kent State, Monmouth, Richmond, Robert Morris and St. Francis (Pa.). He plans to announce his college decision next Tuesday.
But before he makes an oral commitment, he wants to help Mountain View secure its first-ever regional championship. Huntington will look to pressure North Stafford senior Jamir Boyd, a first-tea, the first-team all-district quarterback.
“They have a lot of weapons on the offensive side, but I feel like we have a good veteran defensive line,” Huntington said.
Huntington noted the Wildcats intercepted Boyd three times last month but North Stafford was without Indiana-bound wide receiver Javon Swinton that night. Standout running back Shawn Asbury also had yet to return from a torn ACL, but is now back. Wide receiver Elisha Brown also sat out.
Huntington and Sorrentino are well aware that the Wolverines have more firepower than what was available to them that night.
“We’re just going to play football,” Huntington said. “We know they have a lot of good athletes and the opportunity to score …They’ve got a strong offense and we’ve got a strong defense. So it’s going to be a good game.”
