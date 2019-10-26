Filling in for ailing head coach Rich Serbay, assistant coach George Coghill took charge in the second half to help guide the James Monroe football team to a critical 27-13 victory over Chancellor Friday night, extending the Yellow Jackets’ winning streak to three games.
Chancellor’s Baylor Gallagher booted a pair of field goals from 40 and 34 yards (the first of his varsity career), the latter tying the score at 13-13 with 11:49 remaining in the third quarter. Six plays later, JM was back in front on Jawuan Fauntleroy’s second TD, from 7-yards out, and quarterback Aidan Ryan added an insurance TD on a 1-yard sneak with 2:46 left.
“We came together. We played sloppy in the first half,” Ryan admitted. “Coach Serbay told us to play to our full potential and we won the second half. . . . I knew we had the momentum. We’re JM: we take care of business.”
Senior defensive end Thomas Williams made two critical plays that gave the Jackets a needed lift. In the closing minute of the second quarter, the Chargers drove inside the Jackets’ 3-yard-line, but Williams sacked Trevin Edwards at the 11 as time expired. Chancellor’s final possession ended when Edwards fumbled and Williams pounced on it.
“Our defense is a beast,” Williams said. “We like to line up on every man and push through. . . The coaches believe in us so we have to believe in ourselves.”
Williams described Jack and Joe Hardy and Jordan Hall as the team’s vocal leaders.
“I turned it over to my assistant coach [George Coghill] and he did a great job,” said Serbay, who was bothered by numbness in his feet as well as a headache and blurred vision. “In the second half, the coaches challenged the players: ‘Say, you have to play harder.’”
While turning aside the Chargers’ frantic bid to score before intermission certainly gave the Jackets an emotional lift, Serbay credited Chancellor coach Jeff Drugatz and assistant Tony DeMarco with a defensive scheme that surprised the Jackets’ offense. “You have to give them credit: they did some things we didn’t expect.”
While the Jackets (5-3, 3-1) and Chargers (5-4, 3-2) are both vying for regional playoff berths, JM is in a much better position after defeating a larger school-sized opponent.
“This game was huge. They are a 4A school with a good record,” said Ryan, who finished with 136 yards of total offense. “So coming in here and beating them definitely meant something. We want to be in that No. 1 spot (in the regional rankings).”
Fauntleroy was the Jackets’ workhorse, gaining 106 yards on 15 carries.
“Jawaun is an athlete. If you give him the ball, he’s dangerous. He’s a bad man,” Ryan said.
Offensive standouts for Chancellor included Zyshawn Carter (18-78, 1 TD) and Edwards (119 passing yards and no interceptions).
“We struggle with the running a little bit and I commend their coaching staff: they hit us where we’re weak,” Drugatz said.
Next Friday, JM takes on long-time rival Courtland at Maury Stadium. Chancellor closes out its regular season with a visit to Eastern View on Nov. 8. “[The bye] will allow us to regroup and get some kids healthy. We definitely need a break,” Drugatz said.
|James Monroe
|3
|3
|7
|14
|—
|27
|Chancellor
|7
|0
|3
|3
|—
|13
First Quarter
JM—Tomas Moreno 27-yard field goal.
Ch—Zyshawn Carter 23-yard run(Baylor Gallagher kick).
Second Quarter
JM—Moreno 31-yard field goal.
Third Quarter
Ch—Gallagher 40-yard field goal.
JM—Jawuan Fauntleroy 26-yard run (Moreno kick).
Fourth Quarter
Ch—Gallagher 34-yard field goal.
JM—Fauntleroy 7-yard run (Moreno kick).
JM—Aidan Ryan 1-yard run (Moreno kick).
|JM
|Ch
|First Downs
|17
|16
|Rushes-yards
|34-225
|34-136
|Passing yards
|59
|119
|Comp-Att-Int
|7-13-0
|13-19-0
|Punts-Avg.
|2-40.0
|2-25.5
|Fumbles-lost
|2-0
|2-1
|Penalties-yards
|7-69
|4-27
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: James Monroe—Jawuan Fauntleroy 15-106, 2 Tds; Aidan Ryan 11-77, Td; Deonte Curry 3-39; Di’mario Brooks 1-4; Joe Hardy 1-2; Antawan Yates 1-(-1); team 2-(-2). Chancellor—Zyshawn Carter 18-78, Td; Trevin Edwards 15-39; Jacari Strothers 1-19.
PASSING: James Monroe—Ryan 7-13-0, 59 yards. Chancellor—Edwards 13-19-0, 119 yards.
RECEIVING: James Monroe—Brooks 4-30; Tyler Whitman 3-29. Chancellor—Brycen Edwards 7-56; Kim Carruthers 4-44; Donovan Williams 1-13; Carter 1-6.
