Prior to opening kickoff, Dimario Brooks and teammate Gianni Allen donned Halloween masks for a selfie with one of their football fans along the James Monroe sidelines.
Yellow Jacket supporters at Maury Stadium experienced a real first-half scare Friday night as a four-turnover effort left their team clinging to a 7–3 lead against Battlefield District rival Courtland.
No longer wearing his pink-rabbit mask, Brooks turned JM’s fortunes around early in the third quarter with his 56-yard punt return for the score, igniting the Jackets to a 31–3 triumph. JM held the Cougars offense to 47 total yards and no first downs.
“An amazing win on Senior Night. We just needed that momentum,” Brooks reflected. “We came out sleeping in the first half. At halftime, we got ourselves and came out firing. . . [On the punt return] Once I got the ball in my hands, I saw an open field and just took off. I knew it was good.”
Said JM coach Rich Serbay: “We told the kids at halftime: ‘If you stop them and we score first, the game is over.’ [Defensive] coaches Kenton Griffin, George Coghill and George Major are like a three-headed dinosaur. They do a great job. I don’t know if they get enough credit.”
Griffin, the defensive coordinator, was flabbergasted. “I can’t believe it. Never experienced anything like it in my life. Our kids played extremely hard,” he said.
On its opening drive, JM (6–3, 4–1) picked up three first downs prior to fumbling the ball away at the Cougars’ 11-yard line. Undaunted, the Jackets put together a 41-yard scoring drive on their next possession with Deonte Curry exhibiting some fancy stop-and-go moves on his 32-yard TD scamper.
On the last play of the first quarter, JM’s stalled out at the Cougars’ 1-yard-line due to another turnover and the Cougars (1–9, 0–6) eventually put points on the board following back-to-back interceptions. Time expired on Nick Burns’ 43-yard interception return, but a face-masking penalty against JM gave the Cougars one additional play and Clay Cassiday’s kick was good from 27 yards out.
“[The turnovers] were a combination of us not protecting the ball and Courtland doing some really good tackling,” Serbay said. “They’re young [17 underclassmen start] and they’re learning. I tell them to listen to what I say and not how I say it. I think they understand that now and we’re getting better.”
JM freshman Jordan Hall had eight tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Teammate Christian Hamm stripped the ball out of the quarterback’s hands and Hall grab bed the bouncing ball before it rolled out of bounds and scored.
“I try to come in for every game excited and ready to play,” Hall said.
The special teams also contributed with first-year player Tomas Moreno kicking a 32-yard field goal as well as keeping the Cougars backed up with his strong kickoffs. “I never been a part of a team so dedicated to the game,” Moreno said. “Coach got a little mad at us, but it was completely necessary. Obviously, it paid off in the second half.”
Winners of four straight, the Jackets look to capture a share of the district title with their regular-season finale at Caroline next Friday as well as clinching either the top or second-seed in the Region 3B playoffs.
|Courtland
|0
|3
|0
|0
|—
|3
|James Monroe
|7
|0
|14
|10
|—
|31
First Quarter
JM—Deonte Curry 32-yard run (Tomas Moreno kick).
Second Quarter
Co—Clay Cassiday 27-yard field goal.
Third Quarter
JM—Dimario Brooks 56-yard punt return (Moreno kick).
JM—Jordan Hall 2-yard fumble return (Moreno kick).
Fourth Quarter
JM—Moreno 32-yard field goal.
JM—Tahj Smith 3-yard run (Moreno kick).
|Co
|JM
|First Downs
|0
|16
|Rushes-yards
|30-50
|0-0
|Passing yards
|-3
|0
|Comp-Att-Int
|1-4-2
|9-19-2
|Punts-Avg.
|5-30.0
|2-36.5
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|4-2
|Penalties-yards
|4-22
|8-80
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Courtland—Josh Morgan 13-24; Maurice Howard 9-24; Qua DeBerry 3-10; Raul Gil 3-9; Jason Lomax 1-0; Liam Wojciechowski 2-(minus 17). James Monroe—Aidan Ryan 13-97; Deonte Curry 4-38, TD; Jawuan Faunterloy 12-37; Tahj Smith 4-17, TD; Dimario Brooks 1-8.
PASSING: Courtland—Wojchiechowski 1-4-2, (-3) yards. James Monroe—Ryan 6-14-2, 66 yards; Smith 3-5-0, 28 yards.
RECEIVING: Courtland—Gil 1-(minus 3). James Monroe—Tyler Whitman 4-26; Trevor Gleason 2-40; Brooks 3-28.
