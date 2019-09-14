King George battled into the fourth quarter against a strong Liberty team Friday night but couldn’t come up with the victory, falling 27–17 to the Eagles.
“They executed better than us,” Foxes coach Vern Lunsford said. “We had chances, and we didn’t capitalize, and they did.”
King George was within four points at half time, thanks to a 6-yard touchdown pass from Charles Mutter to Kyle Reviello and a Ryan Kuberek field goal.
The Foxes seemed to have the momentum late in third quarter when Larry Rowe battled a Liberty defender to come down with a nice 30-yard completion from Mutter.
Mutter then hit Gabe Aley with 16-yard pass, and Aley finished off the drive with a 19-yard touchdown run.
It was part of a big night for Aley, who had more than 100 yards rushing and 80 yards through the air.
Aley wouldn’t take all the credit for his performance, and regretted that it didn’t come with a win.
“Without Charles I wouldn’t be able to catch the ball, without my line I wouldn’t be able to run,” he said.
“It was just a hard loss” Aley said, but acknowledged when coaxed that he was pleased with his first outing as a starter. “It was a good one for the books.”
The fourth quarter started well for the Foxes, with Aidan Parr intercepting an Eagles pass, but the drive ended with an interception in the end zone with nine minutes left.
King George got another chance, but on fourth down with a little more than three minutes to go, the Eagles’ Matthew Sloane picked off a screen pass from Mutter to put an end to the threat.
“They outplayed us tonight, but we’ll get better,” Lunsford said. “We’ll bounce back and these guys will be ready to go.”
He told his team to internalize the game and turn it into fuel for the fire.
“We’ve got to come back and be very focused in practice. This is a good team. No one game defines our season,” he said. “We’ve just got to go back to the grind. We’ve got to continue to work hard and get better.”
Dylan Bailey passed for 208 yards and a touchdown for Liberty. Eagles coach Travis Buzzo, whose team moved to 3–0 with the victory, said this King George team was much better than the 2018 version that won only one game.
“I knew they were going to be much better than last year, but I didn’t realize how good they were going to be,” Buzzo said.
Next week the Foxes (2–1) have a bye, which Lunsford said comes at a good time, as many of his key players are dealing with nagging injuries. Their next game is at Chancellor (1–2) on Sept. 27.
|Liberty
|6
|8
|6
|7
|—
|27
|King George
|0
|10
|7
|0
|—
|17
First Quarter
L—Mason Gay 2 run (run failed).
Second Quarter
KG—Kyle Reviello 6 pass from Charles Mutter (Ryan Kurberek kick).
L—Justin Lawson 23 pass from Bailey (Tre’von White run).
KG—Kuberek 27 field goal.
Third Quarter
L—White 3 pass from Bailey (run failed).
KG—Gabe Aley 19 run (Kuberek kick).
Fourth Quarter
L—Freddie Harris 7 run (Markkel Newman kick).
|L
|KG
|First Downs
|14
|17
|Rushes-yards
|26-116
|30-189
|Passing yards
|253
|173
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-23-2
|10-15-0
|Punts-Avg.
|3-33.0
|2-36.0
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-yards
|9-84
|3-41
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Liberty—Mason Gay 11-41, TD; Tre’von White 3-45; Justin Lawson 1-(-2); Markkel Newman 4-2; Dylan Bailey 3-3; Freddie Harris 3-27, TD. King George—Gabe Aley 15-110, TD; Charles Mutter 11-75; Javon Campbell 2-(-5); Tyler Harrison 2-6.
PASSING: Liberty—Dylan Bailey 15-22-2, 208 yards, TD; Tre’von White 0-1-0. King George—Charles Mutter 10-15-0, 173 yards, TD.
RECEIVING: Liberty—Tre’von White 4-56, TD; Justin Lawson 4-78, TD; Dayne Dye 1-28; Jordan Hick 1-50. King George—Kyle Reviello 2-15, TD; Chris Cox 2-26; Javon Campbell 1-65; Larry Rowe 1-36; Aidan Parr 1-9; Gabe Aley 2-80.
