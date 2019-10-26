Courtland head coach J.C. Hall believed his team had all the momentum.
The Cougars had rallied from a 20-point deficit to pull within six points of visiting King George.
The Foxes had just capped a three-and-out with a 19-yard punt and the Cougars had first down on the King George 41-yard line with 2:17 to go.
But on the first play of the potential go-ahead drive, Courtland had a botched snap for a 7-yard loss.
Cougars’ freshman quarterback Liam Wojciechowski then threw into double coverage for an incomplete pass and he was sacked on third down by King George defensive lineman Mettres Murrill.
Wojciechowski’s 4th-and-24 pass was intercepted by King George’s Javon Campbell and the Foxes escaped Courtland’s homecoming with a tougher-than-expected 20–14 Battlefield District victory.
Hall lamented another defeat for his team in which the Cougars (1–8, 0–5 Battlefield) had an opportunity to win. Four of Courtland’s losses are by six points or less.
“It’s kind of been our fortune this year,” Hall said. “We find ways in critical situations to bog down. That’s what happens when you’re 1–8.”
King George (4–4, 1–3) has had its share of close defeats, as well.
The Foxes have one-point district losses to Chancellor and James Monroe.
They let an eight-point lead slip away late at home against JM two weeks ago.
King George appeared on the verge of blowing its 20–0 lead against the Cougars, but head coach Vern Lunsford wasn’t thinking “here we go again.”
“I don’t think you ever think that,” Lunsford said. “You just focus on the next play and trust your guys that they’re going to make plays and do what they’re coached to do. They did that. We executed when we had to down the stretch. We didn’t do that a couple weeks ago, so we are growing up a little bit.”
Campbell, a junior running back and defensive back, played like he was all grown up against the Cougars.
He was dominant with 144 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries. He also hauled in three catches for 41 yards, including a 12-yard touchdown reception.
Campbell credited his teammates with his offensive production, and he was especially pleased with his game-clinching defensive play.
“If I got it, we won,” Campbell said. “So I had to go get it.”
The Cougars stayed close in part because they committed just one penalty for five yards compared to King George’s 13 for 131 yards.
The game was scoreless until Foxes’ sophomore defensive back Gary Lane came down with an interception late in the second quarter and the Foxes’ 57-yard drive was capped by Campbell’s scoring reception.
Campbell’s third touchdown of the game, a 5-yard run with 2:06 to go in the third quarter gave the Foxes a 20–0 lead.The Cougars weren’t doing much offensively at the time. They ran just five plays in the second quarter compared to 23 for the Foxes.
But on the final play of the third quarter Wojciechowski heaved a pass in the direction of senior wide receiver Addie Burrow. Burrow made a leaping catch then sprinted into the end zone for a 55-yard score and a 20–7 deficit.
The Cougars continued to put pressure on King George’s defense with their passing attack. Wojciechowski found Burrow and Sean Wray for passes of 21 and 17 yards, respectively, to set up Josh Morgan’s 3-yard touchdown run to pull the Cougars within the final margin with 3:15 remaining.
Courtland’s defense then forced a three-and-out, setting the stage for its final ill-fated drive.
King George hosts Caroline next Friday. Courtland visits James Monroe in its season finale.
“We’ve got to play for pride,” Hall said. “We had a lot of young bucks all over the field tonight … We’ve just got to keep fighting.”
|King George
|0
|7
|13
|0
|—
|20
|Courtland
|0
|0
|7
|7
|—
|14
Second Quarter
KG—Javon Campbell 12-yard pass from Charles Mutter (Ryan Kuberick kick).
Third Quarter
KG—Campbell 3-yard run (Kuberick kick).
KG—Campbell 5-yard run (kick failed).
Ct—Addie Burrow 55-yard pass from Liam Wojciechowski (Clay Cassiday kick).
Fourth Quarter
Ct—Josh Morgan 3-yard run (Cassiday kick).
|KG
|Ct
|First Downs
|13
|8
|Rushes-yards
|38-185
|31-41
|Passing yards
|160
|126
|Comp-Att-Int
|9-20-0
|5-13-2
|Punts-Avg.
|5-23.8
|3-40.0
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|3-1
|Penalties-yards
|12-131
|1-5
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: King George—Javon Campbell 27-144, 2 TDs; Von Whiting 2-22; Gabe Aley 3-15; Chris Cox 1-11; Edward Feeser 1-2; Charles Mutter 4-(-9). Courtland—Josh Morgan 16-33, TD; Maurice Howard 8-22; Jason Lomax 3-2; Raul Gil 1-0; Liam Wojciechowski 3-(-16).
PASSING: King George—Mutter 9-20-0, 160 yards, TD. Courtland—Wojciechowski 5-13-2, 126 yards, TD.
RECEIVING: King George—Whiting 1-58; Cox 4-43; Campbell 3-41, TD; Kyle Reviello 1-18. Courtland—Addie Burrow 3-89, TD; Sean Wray 2-37.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.