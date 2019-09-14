The Louisa football team is beyond measuring-stick regular-season contests.
The Lions have established themselves as a Class 4 power with a 27–2 mark over the past two-plus seasons, including a trip to the state championship game.
But a visit from Class 6 Massaponax was about as marquee of a September nondistrict game the Lions have had in many years.
The contest lived up to the hype as the Lions escaped with a 28–27 victory when Alex Washington blocked a Carson Pugh 24-yard field goal attempt with 2 seconds remaining.
The Lions (3–0) shouted, danced and jumped around at midfield after the game, making it apparent this wasn’t just any regular-season victory.
“We didn’t just beat a 6A team, we beat a 6A powerhouse,” Louisa head coach Will Patrick said. “Everybody thought we didn’t have a chance with how they beat Dinwiddie [47–30] last week. But my boys practiced their butts off all week. They believe in themselves. They believe in our process and they came out tonight and fought to the last second.”
It took just about every second on the clock, and some aggressive play-calling.
The Lions pulled within 27–26 on Robert Morgan IV’s 43-yard burst up the middle with 7:54 remaining in the game.
Patrick wasn’t content to tie it. The Lions went for the 2-point conversion and senior running back Jarett Hunter pushed his way into the end zone for the go-ahead score.
Patrick also went for two fourth-down conversions that failed and allowed the Panthers (2–1) to have the ball in Louisa’s territory. One instance gave the Panthers the ball at the Louisa 23 and led to an Elijah Christopher 9-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 20 with 3:44 to go in the third quarter.
Still, Patrick’s players like his assertive nature.
The Lions’ crowd was chanting “Punt the ball!” to the Louisa coaching staff on fourth-and-7 from the Louisa 43 with 3:40 remaining.
But Patrick wanted no parts of punting.
The result: Kalup Shelton was stuffed for a 1-yard gain and the Panthers took over at the Lions’ 42 with 3:34 left and a chance to earn the victory.
On the strength of runs of 12 and 13 yards from Christopher, the Panthers had first-and-goal from the Louisa 10.
Junior quarterback Luke Morley was stopped for a 1-yard gain on first down. Christopher was held to two yards on second down. Then Morley’s pass to Quincy House in the end zone fell incomplete, setting the stage for a field goal attempt.
The Panthers have struggled to replace Jonathan Kim, now a University of North Carolina freshman kicker, as they’ve used three different players for extra points this season. Pugh’s kick never quite got off the ground as Washington knocked it away.
“It feels great because we’re showing the state of Virginia we’re not underdogs,” Morgan said. “When we’re on this field, this is our field.”Shelton recorded 111 rushing yards for the Lions, including 77 on one first-quarter run. Hunter contributed 115 total yards and two touchdowns. His 47-yard catch and run on a screen pass with 16 seconds to go before halftime gave the Lions a 20–13 advantage at intermission.
The Panthers were paced by Christopher’s 190 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries. Morley was held to 25 yards on 13 carries one week after he shredded Dinwiddie for 305 yards on the ground. Morley scored three touchdowns, but found running room sparse.
“We were not going to let him get off tonight,” Patrick said. “It was a couple of things we wanted to take away in the triple [option] and we did a pretty dang good job at it. They got us on the dive but we weren’t going to let Morley go up and down the field on us.”
Louisa has a bye next week before it opens Jefferson District play with a visit to Charlottesville Sept. 27.
The Panthers visit Penn Wood (Pa.) next week. They hope to have one of their leading rushers, Jacob Romero, back from a sprained ankle for that contest.
“Any time you don’t have a Jacob Romero it makes a difference,” Ludden said. “But I thought the guys that were in there played really well.”
|Massaponax
|13
|0
|7
|7
|—
|27
|Louisa
|7
|13
|0
|8
|—
|28
First Quarter
Ma—Luke Morley 9-yard run (kick failed).
Lo—Jarrett Hunter 1-yard run (Miguel Castells kick).
Ma—Morley 1-yard run (Stephen Hudson kick).
Second Quarter
Lo—Robert Morgan 2-yard run (Castells kick).
Lo—Hunter 47-yard pass from Landon Wilson (kick failed).
Third Quarter
Ma—Elijah Christopher 9-yard run (Carson Pugh kick).
Fourth Quarter
Ma—Morley 2-yard run (Hudson kick).
Lo—Morgan 43-yard run (Hunter run).
|Massaponax
|Louisa
|First Downs
|18
|14
|Rushes-yards
|56-357
|43-244
|Passing yards
|35
|79
|Comp-Att-Int
|2-4-0
|5-7-1
|Punts-Avg.
|2-27.5
|1-17.0
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Penalties-yards
|8-39
|2-10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Massaponax—Elijah Christopher 30-190, TD; Javaney Bruno 7-98; Derell Stokes 6-44; Luke Morley 13-25, 3 TDs. Louisa—Kalup Shelton 8-111; Jarrett Hunter 18-68, TD; Robert Morgan 9-66, 2 TDs; Alex Washington 2-18; Gabriel Cuozzo 1-(minus -2); Xavien Hunter 1-(minus -2); Isaiah Colvin 1-(minus -4); Landon Wilson 3-(minus -11).
PASSING: Massaponax—Morley 2-4-0, 35 yards. Louisa—Landon Wilson 4-6-0, 71 yards, TD; J. Hunter 1-1-0, 8 yards.
RECEIVING: Massaponax—Stokes 1-23; Mike Swain 1-12. Louisa—J. Hunter 1-47, TD; X. Hunter 1-14; Austin Sims 1-8; Washington 1-6; Cuozzo 1-4.
