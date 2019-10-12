By THE DAILY PROGRESS
CHARLOTTESVILLE—Landon Wilson averaged nearly 100 passing yards a game in his first five games as Louisa’s starting quarterback.
The freshman more than doubled that total Friday night as he threw two touchdown passes and ran for another to lead the Lions to a 55–14 road victory over Monticello.
Wilson completed 7 of 14 passes for 217 yards and two scores in the first half in his signature game under center for the Lions (6–0, 3–0 Jefferson District).
“It felt really good,” Wilson said. “We switched it up a little bit and I got a little more comfortable in the pocket tonight.”
The freshman only played two quarters but left his mark on the game.
On the opening drive, he hooked up with Xavien Hunter on a 72-yard pitch and catch that set up a 7-yard TD run by Jarett Hunter.
Monticello (1–6, 1–2) answered on its second drive with a big play from quarterback Malachi Fields, who rumbled 54 yards on a quarterback draw. Louisa responded with 36 unanswered points over the next 12 minutes to put the game out of reach.
The Lions regained the lead on the next possession as Wilson scored from 12 yards out on a keeper. Jarett Hunter added the two-point conversion to give his team a 14–7 lead with 6:05 left in the quarter.
Wilson’s magic continued the next possession as he connected with Xavien Hunter on a beautiful 35-yard touchdown strike on the first play of the second quarter to take a 21–7 lead.
“We saw they were in Cover 0, so we knew there were some weaknesses that we could attack in the passing game,” Wilson said.
The Louisa defense took over in the second quarter, forcing a pair of turnovers.
Following a turnover on downs, Wilson found Alex Washington on a slant route for a 42-yard touchdown, his second passing score of the game, and a 28–7 lead with 9:19 left.
Less than a minute later, linebacker Austin Sims picked off a Fields pass to set up another score. Hunter found the end zone two players later on an eight-yard run for a 35-7 lead.
The Lions’ defense forced a fumble on the ensuing possession and Robert Morgan capitalized with a 13-yard touchdown run off right tackles for a 42-7 lead with 7:10 left.
Monticello regained some momentum just before halftime as Fields capped a long scoring drive with a three-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left to trim the lead to 42-14 at intermission.
Louisa County coach Will Patrick was impressed with the play of his young quarterback.
“Landon did a great job tonight,” he said. “He saw his reads and threw some good balls. He’s getting better. He’s still a freshman, but they gave him some stuff we were able to take advantage of and we got a bunch of guys involved and had a little fun.”
Wilson agreed.
“I won’t be rolling out in the pocket as much,” he said. “I’ll be more comfortable, and this game will give me the confidence to sit in the pocket and make a good throw.”
The fun continued into the second half as the Louisa County reserves got some extended minutes. Backup quarterback Gavin Lindner hit Andy Proffitt for a 77-yard touchdown on a flea flicker in the third quarter. JaQuan Jones added a 34-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter as Louisa County extended its Jefferson District winning streak to 17 straight games.
Jarett Hunter finished with 57 yards on six carries and scored two touchdowns. Wilson had 33 yards on two carries and a score. Morgan finished with 26 yards on four carries and his 10th touchdown of the season.
Fields finished 8 for 16 passing for 83 yards and an interception. The junior led the team with 55 yards on 17 carries and a pair of scores.
With 26 straight regular season victories dating back to 2016, Patrick refuses to let his team get complacent.
“The big thing is keeping them humble,” Patrick said. “The big thing is going out to practice every day and it’s just about work. We watch a lot of film and then basically it’s two hours of practice, three days a week really. Then it’s just give me your best for two hours If you can do that, then we’re going to be successful.”
|Louisa
|14
|28
|6
|7
|—
|55
|Monticello
|7
|7
|0
|0
|—
|14
First Quarter
Lo—Jarrett Hunter 6-yard run (kick blocked).
Mo—Malachi Fields 54-yard run (Jack Culbreath kick).
Lo—Landon Wilson 12-yard run (J. Hunter run).
Second Quarter
Lo—Xavien Hunter 35-yard pass from Landon Wilson (Saun Williamson kick).
Lo—Alexander Washington 42-yard pass from Landon Wilson (Williamson kick).
Lo—J. Hunter 6-yard run (Williamson kick).
Lo—Robert Morgan 13-yard run (Williamson kick).
Mo—Fields 3-yard run (Culbreath kick).
Third Quarter
Lo—Andy Proffitt 77-yard pass from Gavin Lindner (kick failed).
Fourth Quarter
Lo—JaQuan Jones 34-yard run (Williamson kick).
|Lo
|Mo
|First Downs
|26
|10
|Rushes-yards
|36-257
|34-21
|Passing yards
|297
|86
|Comp-Att-Int
|9-19-1
|9-17-1
|Punts-Avg.
|0-00.0
|6-35.8
|Fumbles-lost
|3-1
|4-1
|Penalties-yards
|8-85
|8-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Louisa—Jarrett Hunter 6-57, 2 TDs; Kalep Shelton 4-34; JaQuan Jones 1-34, TD; Landon Wilson 2-33, TD; Robert Morgan IV 4-26, TD; Nasir Jackson 3-16; Gavin Lindner 3-15; Jeremiah Madison 1-13; Lowell Jackson 3-10; Alexander Washington 1-9; Hunter Dean 1-8; Isaiah Colvin 2-7; Robert Kidd 1-3; Miguel Castells 1-2; Saun Williamson 1-0; Damond Walker 1-(minus 8). Monticello—Malachi Fields 17-55, 2 TDs; Mitchell Gunnerson 6-17; Elijah Childress 1-(minus 3); Jason Armstrong 1-(minus 3); Chase Hummel 2-(minus 3); Buddy Wilson 4-(minus 5).
PASSING: Louisa—Wilson 7-14-0, 217 yards, 2 TDs; Gavin Lindner 2-5-1, 80 yards, INT, TD. Monticello—Fields 8-16-1, 83 yards, INT; Hummel 1-1-0, 3 yards.
RECEIVING: Louisa—Xavien Hunter 2-107, TD; Andy Proffitt 1-77, TD; Washington 2-51, TD; Noah Robinson 2-41; Austin Sims 1-18; Colvin 1-3; J. Hunter 0-0. Monticello—Armstrong 4-37; Hummel 3-35; Wilson 1-8; Jack Culbreath 1-6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.