Football is a team game, but Madden Lowe played a personal game of punt, pass and kick on Friday night.
The senior quarterback always shoulders a heavy load for Colonial Forge. But with Phillip Lovelace serving the first of a two-game suspension, Lowe added place-kicking and punting duties to his plate, and he excelled in all phases. His efforts, combined with a swarming defense, sparked the Eagles to a 24–6 victory over visiting North Stafford.
“It was fun,” Lowe said. “I like playing anywhere—offense, defense, special teams. I have been kicking since I was really young. I didn’t know if I could do it at a high school level until tonight.”
Besides running for 69 yards and passing for 85 yards and a touchdown, Lowe kicked a 25-yard field goal and averaged a respectable 35.5 yards on two punts. His kickoffs also helped deny the Wolverines advantageous field position.
“When someone can run fast and kick, he’s got the whole package,” Colonial Forge coach John Brown said. “He’s old school, and it’s pretty neat. His performance was great. He’s a leader, not just of the offense, but of the whole team. He really got everybody fired up.”
That included his defensive teammates, who made life miserable for quarterback Jamir Boyd and the Wolverines for most of the night.
The Eagles (6–1, 4–0 Commonwealth District) sacked Boyd five times—including on three straight downs late in the fourth quarter as the Wolverines went from first and goal from the 8 to fourth and goal at the 37. Including sacks, North Stafford (4–3, 1–2) had minus-33 yards on the ground.
“Going into the week, we knew [Boyd] was a scrambling quarterback,” Colonial Forge junior defensive end Michael Vinson said. “We wanted to rush him and keep him from getting outside the pocket. As a defensive line, our goal was to control him, and I think we did that for most of the night.”
Even North Stafford’s one highlight of the night came under duress. Midway through the third quarter, Boyd had to sprint to his right with a pair of Eagle pass-rushers hot on his trail. Just before he hit the sideline, the reigning Free Lance–Star player of the year heaved the ball downfield and Holt Egan made a sliding catch for a 28-yard touchdown.
That cut the Eagles’ lead to 10–6, but the Wolverines never got closer. Max Kauthen’s 17-yard touchdown sprint and Lowe’s 18-yard TD pass to Elijah Sarratt closed things out. Jamal Thomas had earlier scored on a 2-yard run.
North Stafford did get All-Area pick Shawn Asberry back on the field for the first time this season after he tore an ACL in the spring, but the Wolverines’ usual offensive standouts were held in check. Javon Swinton managed just three catches (all in the second half) for 31 yards, and Tevin White gained just 22 yards rushing.
“When you play Forge, you know you’re going to face good players, and they’re really, really well-coached,” said North Stafford coach Neil Sullivan, whose team hosts Brooke Point next Friday. “We knew we were in for a fight. ... We’ve got to get our stars more involved.”
Meanwhile, Colonial Forge faces an entirely different type of defensive challenge next Friday in a battle for the district lead against Massaponax’s triple-option, which has been hitting on all cylinders, including Friday night’s 45–7 romp over Mountain View.
“We have to be ready for a street fight,” Brown said. “You’ve got to know your assignments inside and out, and they make you pay for mistakes—usually with a huge gain.”
|North Stafford
|0
|0
|6
|0
|—
|6
|Colonial Forge
|7
|3
|0
|14
|—
|24
First Quarter
CF—Jamal Thomas 2 run (Madden Lowe kick).
Second Quarter
CF—Lowe 25 field goal.
Third Quarter
NS—Holt Egan 28 pass from Jamir Boyd (pass failed).
Fourth Quarter
CF—Max Kauthen 17 run (Lowe kick).
CF—Elijah Sarratt 18 pass from Lowe (Lowe kick).
|NS
|CF
|First Downs
|10
|18
|Rushes-yards
|22-(-33)
|40-219
|Passing yards
|191
|85
|Comp-Att-INT
|17-27-0
|10-16-0
|Punts-Avg.
|5-33.6
|2-35.5
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalties-yards
|10-94
|9-108
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: North Stafford—Tevin White 9–22; Elisha Brown 2–3; Jamir Boyd 11–(minus 56). Colonial Forge—Max Kauthen 10–81, 1 TD; Jamal Thoms 15–70, 1 TD; Madden Lowe 10–69; Elijah Sarratt 1–4; Cade Bills 1–3; Jaelan Black 1–1; Team 2–(minus 9).
PASSING: North Stafford—Boyd 17–27–0, 191 yards, 1 TD. Colonial Forge—Lowe 10–16–0, 85 yards, 1 TD.
RECEIVING: North Stafford—Holt Egan 5–74, 1 TD; Javon Swinton 4–42; Shawn Asberry 3–42; Brown 2–28; White 3–15. Colonial Forge—Elijah Sarratt 3–28, 1 TD; Cade Bills 2–28; Avery Johnson-Edmonds 3–19; DeLyn Palmer 1–12; Thomas 1–(minus 2).
