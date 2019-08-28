Last winter, after Madden Lowe quietly amassed more than 2,000 passing yards and 26 touchdowns, Colonial Forge coach John Brown pulled his quarterback aside and suggested he go about his business less, well, quietly.
“My exact words were, ‘You’re going to have to unfreeze your vocal cords and lead our team,’ ” Brown recalled.
Lowe spent much of his junior season warming up to his teammates after transferring from Riverbend. Those Eagles had established leaders on both sides of the ball, and it made more sense for Lowe to execute rather than orate.
“It was more of getting the guys to trust me,” he said. “Proving that I was capable of making big plays and that I’m not going to fold. This year, I see myself leading these guys down the field, getting people where they need to be. I want to drive the boat.”
It’s fitting, then, that Lowe’s teammates elected him captain during summer practice. When Colonial Forge—the No. 1 team in The Free Lance–Star’s preseason rankings—opens its season at Grassfield tonight, he’ll get his first crack at steering the Eagles to a win.
“He’s definitely taken on a leadership role,” said junior receiver Elijah Sarratt. “He talks way more, he’s more comfortable with the offense. He can tell everybody what to do with the offense. He gives me tips and is just more comfortable all around.”
Sarratt enters the season as Lowe’s most trusted target, having logged significant playing time as a sophomore. Junior slot men Cade Bills and DeLyn Palmer have already exceeded the quarterback’s expectations.
“I wasn’t expecting these guys to learn so fast, but all of them are really learning on the run,” Lowe said. “Chemistry will develop over these first few games, and we’ll be clicking by midseason just fine.”
While Lowe doesn’t have Gary Jennings’ quicks or the brick-like build of Damon Daniel, he’s proven effective as a runner, scoring on the ground five times last season.
His mobility was on full display against North Stafford this past November. Facing third and 11 with the game tied in the third quarter, Lowe eluded a half-dozen pass rushers to deliver a 30-yard strike downfield. The Eagles kicked a game-winning field goal later in the drive.
“He’s pretty adept at getting out of the pocket and making plays with his feet and keeping his eyes downfield,” Brown said. “That’s not something we taught him.”
Lowe is currently uncommitted, though schools ranging from Divisions I through III have shown interest, he said. He recently attended an Elite 11 regional quarterback competition to bolster his recruiting profile but doesn’t plan to make a college decision until the winter.
“Lots of schools just want to see my senior film and how I play senior year,” he said. “All my options are on the table.”
The same could be said of Colonial Forge’s playbook in Lowe’s second season. As a junior, Lowe used his athletic ability to mitigate any shortcomings in his understanding of the scheme. Aside from adding “a few wrinkles,” the Eagles haven’t changed much on offense, Brown said.
“He’ll be able to read the defense exactly and know what we’re looking for,” Brown said. “He’ll have an idea where he wants to go with the ball.”