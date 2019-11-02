In the second quarter of Friday night’s Commonwealth District clash between Massaponax and visiting North Stafford, Wolverines’ senior quarterback Jamir Boyd dropped back and lofted a perfectly thrown pass into the hands of receiver Javon Swinton for a 40-yard touchdown.
It was one of the few times all night Boyd wasn’t under duress.
The Panthers harassed Boyd throughout the contest and finished with nine sacks in a 28–13 victory to end their regular season with an 8–2 record (5–1 Commonwealth District).
North Stafford (5–4, 2–3) never got its array of talented skill players untracked because of pressure up front from the Panthers.
“That’s kind of been the story,” Wolverines first-year head coach Neil Sullivan said. “We’ve got to play better up front. That’s the bottom line. You can have whatever kind of skill you want. It’s really all about the big guys that don’t get the shine.”
The Panthers’ defensive line got plenty of shine against the Wolverines.
Senior defensive end Lanxton Athy recorded three sacks. Line mates Jacob Carmichael and Robert Cheeks added two apiece. The Panthers also got an interception from Derell Stokes and a fumble recovery from Elijah Christopher.
They held the Wolverines to 58 rushing yards—35 on a touchdown run by Nick Woodard with 35 seconds remaining.
“They’ve got some outstanding skill players,” Massaponax head coach Eric Ludden said. “We were worried about their running game and their stretch passing game. I thought the pressure was going to be the key and that was really something that we had to have.”
Boyd was running for his life. The 2018 Free Lance-Star player of the year was taken down five times in the fourth quarter alone.
Athy said the defensive line’s speed was the difference. He said he could sense frustration from Boyd and his offensive linemen during the game.
“They were still into it,” Athy said. “But I could tell they were like, ‘We need to pick this up.’ ”
The Panthers’ offense wasn’t spectacular but got the job done. Massaponax rushed for 295 yards. Junior quarterback Luke Morley rushed for 81 yards and three scores and passed for a 33-yard touchdown to Jaiven Plummer on his only completion of the night.
Junior running back Jacob Romero amassed 121 yards on 12 carries. Romero’s first carry was a 55-yard scamper to the 2-yard line on the Panthers’ second play from scrimmage. Morley punched it in on the next play for a 7–0 lead after barely a minute.
The Panthers went ahead 14-0 when Morley found Plummer wide open across the middle later in the first quarter.
Morley’s 4-yard touchdown run made it 21–0 before the Wolverines got on the board on Swinton’s touchdown catch with 3:33 to go before halftime.
The Panthers put the game away as Morley capped a 52-yard drive with a 1-yard plunge for a 28–6 lead with 10:49 to go.
North Stafford hosts Riverbend next Friday in its regular season finale before getting ready for the Region 5D playoffs.
The Panthers entered Friday night seeded third in the Region 6B rankings. Romero and Ludden said they’re going to enjoy their bye after 10 straight weeks of games, including a trip to Pennsylvania.
“Ten weeks in a row is hard for people,” Romero said. “We all need rest.”
|North Stafford
|0
|6
|0
|7
|—
|13
|Massaponax
|14
|7
|0
|7
|—
|28
First Quarter
Ma—Luke Morley 2-yard run (Stephen Hudson kick).
Ma—Jaiven Plummer 33-yard pass from Morley (Hudson kick).
Second Quarter
Ma—Morley 4-yard run (Hudson kick).
NS—Javon Swinton 40-yard pass from Jamir Boyd (kick failed).
Fourth Quarter
Ma—Morley 1-yard run (Hudson kick).
NS—Nick Woodard 35-yard run (Matt Warren kick).
|NS
|Ma
|First Downs
|10
|13
|Rushes-yards
|26-58
|49-295
|Passing yards
|172
|33
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-26-1
|1-3-0
|Punts-Avg.
|0-00.0
|3-36.6
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|3-1
|Penalties-yards
|5-22
|13-132
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: North Stafford—Nick Woodard 2-35, TD; Tevin White 3-31; Shawn Asbury 6-26; Jamir Boyd 15-(-34). Massaponax—Jacob Romero 12-121; Luke Morley 12-81, 3 TDs; Elijah Christopher 13-63; Javaney Bruno 2-13; Mike Swain 3-12; Joshua Hale 4-5; Derell Stokes 3-0.
PASSING: North Stafford—Boyd 15-26-1, 172 yards, TD. Massaponax—Morley 1-3-0, 33 yards, TD.
RECEIVING: North Stafford—Holt Egan 5-66; Asbury 3-45; Javon Swinton 1-40, TD; Elisha Brown 3-14; White 3-7. Massaponax—Jaiven Plummer 1-33, TD.
