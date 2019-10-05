Massaponax scored another comfortable win Friday night, and Brooke Point suffered another loss, but both teams were keeping the game in perspective.
The Panthers, for one, weren’t letting the 39–2 road victory over the Black–Hawks go to their heads.
“It was a great team fight,” said running back Jacob Romero, but added he thought the team made a lot of mistakes.
“Tackling, that’s the big one,” he said. “We’ve just got to know our assignments, and a hundred percent on every play ... We’re gonna do a film [session] tomorrow and get that covered up, and just on to the next game, just one game at a time, all the time.”
Romero scored two touchdowns on the night, and added a pass for a 2-point conversion.
Panthers coach Eric Ludden said his team gave up too many penalties, but overall he was happy with the performance.
“I thought we played very hard, and very well,” Ludden said. “I thought the defense played well. They haven’t given up a point in two weeks.”
For their part, the Black–Hawks weren’t hanging their heads despite being winless on the season.
The first quarter was particularly tough on Brooke Point. They turned the ball over on downs on their first possession, and Massaponax quarterback Luke Morley ran 50 yards for a touchdown on the team’s second offensive play.
The Black–Hawks got the ball back, but soon were forced to punt from deep in their own territory. The kick was blocked for a safety, and a few minutes later Romero finished off the Panthers’ next drive with a 14-yard touchdown.
“Tonight we found out some things about ourselves,” said Brooke Point coach Dwight Hazelwood. “We found out that we could fight through adversity ... we missed a few tackles here and there, but I thought that we played well enough to have a shot. We just didn’t put points on the board.”
The offense almost put those points on the board near the end of the first half, but Christian Taylor’s touchdown was called back for a holding penalty. On the next play, Romero intercepted a pass at the goal line to end the threat.
Hazelwood said one reason for the tough start to the season is his team’s schedule, which has included many of the area’s powerhouse teams.
“I’m proud of these guys because they keep fighting,” he said. “I look at our schedule and I watch how we’re doing and I look at the progression of this nice young team, and to come in and play a team that’s tough like Massaponax and still be able to hang in there shows a lot of grit by these young men.”
The tough schedule will pay dividends in the future as his young team grows, Hazelwood said.
“If you want to have a championship-caliber team, you’ve got to play a championship-caliber schedule,” he said.
The Black–Hawks (0–6) travel to Woodbridge (3–2) to play the Vikings Thursday night.
Massaponax (5–1) will play at Riverbend (1–5) on Friday.
|Massaponax
|17
|7
|8
|7
|-
|39
|Brooke Point
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|2
First Quarter
Ma—Luke Morley 50-yard run (Stephen Hudson kick)
Ma—Safety
Ma—Jacob Romero 14-yard run (Elijah Christopher run)
Second Quarter
Ma—Derell Stokes 7-yard run (Carson Pugh kick)
Third Quarter
Ma—Jacob Romero 5-yard run (Quincey House pass from Jacob Romero)
Fourth Quarter
BP—Safety
Ma—DJ Brady 13-yard run (Carson Pugh kick)
|Ma
|BP
|First Downs
|13
|8
|Rushes-yards
|43-301
|35-163
|Passing yards
|43-301
|35-163
|Comp-Att-Int
|2-7-0
|4-13-1
|Punts-Avg.
|0-0
|2-29.5
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|8-98
|4-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Massaponax—Elijah Christopher 9-36; Luke Morley 9-110, TD; Jacob Romero 8-46, 2TD; Javoney Bruno 1-6; Antoine Miller 1-14; Derell Stokes 4-32, TD; Joshua Hale 2-8; DJ Brady 2-23, TD; Asaad Winston 1-7; Daniel Washington 1-5; Timothy Burks 3-9; Mason Spitzer 2-5. Brooke Point—Peter Rolando 15-107; Noah Sanders 7-27; Christian Taylor 12-34; Avante Nation 1-(-5).
PASSING: Massaponax—Like Morley 2-7-0, 29 yards. Brooke Point—Noah Sanders 4-13-1, 37 yards.
RECEIVING: Massaponax—Jaiven Plummer 1-26; Kaden Schickel 1-3. Brooke Point—Christian Taylor 1-27; Adam Rogers 1-1; Avante Nation 1-4; Peter Rolando 1-5.
