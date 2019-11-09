Tight coverage not withstanding, Washington & Lee’s Shane McNeill managed to out-jump Colonial Beach’s Garrett Mothershead to catch Christian Mountjoy’s pass in the corner of the end zone to pull the Eagles to within two points at 27–25 in the third quarter of their Northern Neck District finale Friday night.
Round 1 went to the Eagles, but the scrappy Drifters were far from finish. With 1:28 remaining, Colonial Beach’s secondary denied Mountjoy any completions from their own 10-yard line in four attempts with the outcome hanging in the balance. Mothershead broke up two passes directed towards McNeill, a screen pass fell incomplete, and the Drifters’ Jayveon Hunter knocked down a fourth-down pass headed for W&L’s Brian Johnson to preserve the Beach’s 35–32 victory.
“Stuff like that happens,” Mothershead said concerning McNeill’s 28-yard reception. “He had a good catch on me last year. Coming in, [I was] just trying to guard him the best way I can. Anything I can do to contribute to my team.”
Described by Colonial Beach coach Earl Payton as “very unique and a different sort of dude,” Mothershead rarely left the field. The senior caught four passes for 96 yards, scored on a 2-point conversion run and booted three PATs, had a touchback on one of his kickoffs and had three pass breakups on defense.
“We practiced all week staying with our man,” added fellow defensive back Corvion Davis. “They got that one touchdown pass. It was all good in the end. We fought back and didn’t let them get it [a score] at the end.”
Davis took several hard knocks during the contest but played brilliantly in his last regular-season game as a Drifter. Citing former CB star Lamar Lucas as a role model, the senior rushed for three first-half touchdowns and had a fourth score wiped out by a holding penalty.
Concerning the contributions of running back Trey Allison (24–111, one TD), Davis said: “He’s our running back, getting down field and getting as much yardage as he can. Get the right blocks and hopefully break one for a long run.”
Actually, Zahkye Gresham had the longest run for the Drifters, taking a handoff on a double-reverse and scoring from 23 yards out in the third quarter.
“We executed well, especially in the first half,” Payton reflected. “They are a physical team too. ... Compare it to a heavyweight boxing match. We took a lot of punches, but we didn’t go down.”
The Drifters (6–4, 4–1) left Montross fully expecting to play the Eagles (5–5, 2–3) in next week’s opening round of the Region 1A playoffs. If it happens that way, W&L and Colonial Beach will be playing one another for the fifth time in three seasons.
The Eagles had several big play makers. LJ Kelly Jr. had long runs of 38 and 50 yards and finished with 139 rushing yards and three TDs. Craig Shepherd Jr. was a key contributor on defense as well as setting up one of Kelly’s touchdown with a 74-yard kickoff return.
“I’m proud of the guys battling back and not giving up,” W&L coach Joe Taylor said. “Every time we get with Colonial Beach, it ends up being this kind of game.”
|Colonial Beach
|7
|14
|14
|0
|—
|35
|Washington & Lee
|0
|12
|13
|7
|—
|32
First Quarter
CB—Corvion Davis 1-yard run (Garrett Mothershead kick)
Second Quarter
CB—Corvion Davis 5-yard run (Garrett Mothershead kick)
WL—Jawun Tolson 4-yard run (kick failed)
CB—Corvion Davis 4-yard run (Garrett Mothershead kick)
WL—LJ Kelly Jr. 6-yard run (run failed)
Third Quarter
WL—LJ Kelly Jr. 44-yard run (Dewayne Reynolds kick)
CB—Zahkye Greshem 23-yard run (kick failed)
WL—Shane McNeill 28-yard pass from Christian Mountjoy (pass failed)
CB—Trey Allison 5-yard run (Garrett Mothershead run)
Fourth Quarter
WL—LJ Kelly Jr. 4-yard run (Dewayne Reynolds kick)
|CB
|WL
|First downs
|21
|12
|Rushes-yards
|47-220
|30-205
|Passing yards
|132
|37
|Comp-Att-Int
|5-10-0
|2-9-0
|Punts-Avg.
|1-27.0
|2-32.5
|Fumble-lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-yards
|5-40
|6-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Colonial Beach—Trey Allison 24-111, TD; Corvion Davis 18-82, 3TD; Zahkye Greshem 4-27; MJ Virgil 1-0. Washington & Lee—LJ Kelly Jr. 12-139, 3TD; Kindrick Smith 5-52; Craig Shepheard Jr. 2-13; Dewayne Reynolds 2-10; Jawun Tolson 1-4, TD; Christian Mountjoy 8-(-13).
PASSING: Colonial Beach—Corvion Davis 5-10-0, 132 yards. Washington & Lee—Christian Mountjoy 2-9-0, 37 yards, TD.
RECEIVING: Colonial Beach—Garrett Mothershead 4-96; MJ Virgil 1-36. Washington & Lee—Shane McNeill 2-37, TD.
