The Mountain View football team took a moment to soak in its triumph over Riverbend Friday night in the Commonwealth District opener.
The Wildcats posed for a photograph on the Bears’ home field following the workmanlike 31–6 victory. But as one Mountain View player asked the photographer to take another snapshot, veteran head coach Lou Sorrentino put a sudden halt to the festivities.
The Wildcats (5–0, 1–0 Commonwealth) are thrilled with their unbeaten start, but they know they’re entering the teeth of their schedule with a home date against North Stafford next Friday followed by contests against Colonial Forge and Massaponax.
The Wolverines, Eagles and Panthers are a combined 10–2 and represent the upper echelon of the district.
“Knowing who we have to play next,” Wildcats’ senior quarterback Edward Ware said, “it’s just fun to celebrate and enjoy tonight.”
Ware got it done on the offensive end and outside of Riverbend’s first offensive possession, the Wildcats’ defense was dominant.
Ware completed 11 of 12 passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 116 yards and a score.
The Wildcats rushed for 296 yards as a team.
“We run the ball first and they put a lot of guys up there,” Sorrentino said. “We like our trips package. We went backside a little bit and [Ware] put the ball on the money. We can be hard to stop when he does that.”
The Bears (1–4, 0–1) had an offense that was initially hard for the Wildcats to stop. Riverbend uses the single-wing—a system the Wildcats rarely see.
The Bears went ahead 6–3 with 1:44 to go in the first quarter when Jamarius Thomas capped an 11-play, 67-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.
Quarterback Aiden Fisher’s hard count twice drew the Wildcats offside, including once on fourth and goal from the 4. Two plays later, Thomas scored.
“They had a lot of success at the beginning,” Mountain View defensive lineman Caydence Teo said. “But after the first touchdown, we took a step back, really examined what we needed to work on and we came back stronger.”
The Bears earned all 67 yards that drive on the ground. However, they rushed for just 30 yards the remainder of the game.
“I thought it really came down to execution,” Riverbend first-year head coach Nathan Yates said. “Our kids played really hard. We just didn’t get the right bounces and we missed a block here, things of that nature … I’m proud of the effort they’re giving and I’m proud of the growth they’re showing week to week.”
Mountain View scored on Mark Shelton’s 3-yard run to take a 10-6 lead and Ware scampered in from 10 yards away with 3:18 to go before halftime for a 17–6 advantage.
In the second half, Ware found Bishop Jones-Flower (four catches, 66 yards) and Akil Thomas for a pair of 18-yard touchdown strikes.
“On the slant to Bishop, I saw the safety was following where the running back was so I got the safety to move over to the right a little more and it was just one on one,” Ware said. “That’s what you love to see, especially with our wide receivers.”
Ware hopes to see more of that next week against North Stafford. The Wolverines had a bye Friday, and were surely scouting Mountain View.
It doesn’t get any easier for the Bears going forward. They visit Colonial Forge next Friday.
|Mountain View
|3
|14
|7
|7
|—
|31
|Riverbend
|6
|0
|0
|0
|—
|6
First Quarter
MV—Patrick Carroll 31-yard field goal
Rb- Jamarius Thomas 1-yard run (kick failed)
Second Quarter
MV—Mark Shelton 3-yard run(Christian Solorzano kick).
MV- Edward Ware 10-yard run (Solorzano kick )
Third Quarter
MV—Bishop Jones-Flower 18-yard pass from Ware (Solorzano kick).
Fourth Quarter
MV—Akil Thomas 18-yard pass from Ware(Solorzano kick).
|MV
|Rb
|First Downs
|19
|8
|Rushes-yards
|42-296
|24-97
|Passing yards
|145
|18
|Comp-Att-Int
|11-12-0
|4-10-0
|Punts-Avg.
|0-00.0
|5-26.4
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|8-57
|4-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Visitor—Edward Ware 19-116,Td; Mark Shelton 14-75,TD; Akil Thomas 1-47; Isaiah Daniels 3-39; Tyler Perry 1-9; Payton Parker 2-5; Alexzavier Hernandez 2-5. Riverbend— Tony Skinner 5-51; Aiden Fisher 13-35; Jamarius Thomas 5-10,Td; LaTavien Dyles1-1.
PASSING: Mountain View— Ware 11-12-0, 145 yards, 2 Tds. Riverbend— Fisher 4-9-0, 18 yards; Ma rquees Foster 0-1-0.
RECEIVING: Mountain View— Bishop Jones-Flower 4-66, TD; Darius Crouch 3-40; Thomas 1-18, TD; Daniels 2-13; Shelton 1-1. Riverbend— Skinner 3-19; Elijah Williams 1-(minus 1).
