CHARLOTTESVILLE—Missing five starters for the season-opening game is not ideal for any team, especially one as young as the Albemarle football team, which returned only a handful of players from last year’s squad.
That growing pains were evident Friday night during the Patriots’ 42–6 loss to Mountain View in the season opener for both teams.
Isaiah Davis ran for a touchdown and caught another, while quarterback Edward Ward threw for two scores and ran for another in the first half to lead the Wildcats to the nondistrict victory.
“They are a good team,” Albemarle coach Brandon Isaiah said. “They’ve got some guys up front and we’re young and inexperienced and it makes a difference and they went through a lot on both sides of the ball. We’re just going to lick our wounds, get healthy, continue to work and keep improving moving forward.”
Senior defensive end Jake Rombach and senior running back Mahki Robinson–Washington sat out Friday’s game with injuries. Without two of their top playmakers on both sides of the ball, the Patriots struggled to find a rhythm.
Mountain View scored on its opening possession as Isaiah Daniels caught a swing pass from Ward on the left side and rumbled 13 yards for a score to take a 7–0 lead with 8:42 left in the quarter.
The Wildcats’ defense got into the act on their first series as Amari Walker stepped in front of Albemarle quarterback Jacob King’s throw and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown and a 14–0 lead less than four minutes into the first quarter.
Four minutes later, Ward found the end zone on a 25-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 21–0 with 4:53 left in the first quarter.
The scoring didn’t stop there.
On the first play of the second quarter, Ward found Randy Thomas on a slant pattern for a 25-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 28–0.
Later in the half, the Wildcats’ special teams got into the mix as Albemarle punter Yousof Algburi fumbled at his own two while attempting to punt the ball away. Jerome Newman scooped up the loose ball and scampered untouched into the end zone for another score and a 35–0 lead.
Mountain View found the end zone again just before halftime as Daniels rumbled nine yards for a touchdown to give the Wildcats a commanding 42–0 lead at the break.
Albemarle (0–1) rebounded in the second half and matched Mountain View’s intensity for most of the final two quarters. The Patriots broke up the shutout with less than seven minutes remaining as Kale Burtram recovered a muffed punt in the end zone for the Patriots’ lone score of the game.
Mack Shelton rushed nine times for 56 yards in the first half to lead Mountain View on the ground. Ward was 4 for 5 for 57 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed four times for 47 yards and a score. Walker finished with four catches for 70 yards and a score.
For Albemarle, King was 7 of 15 for 73 yards and two interceptions in his first varsity start. Wide out Robert Jones had two receptions for 38 yards to pace the Patriots.
For Isaiah, he saw his team get better.
“When you win or lose games, you have to find things to build on as a coach,” Isaiah said. “Our quarterback, for as young and inexperienced as he is, took a lot of shots tonight, made some great throws, made some bad throws, but that’s what you get when you’re the leader of your team and we’re excited about the direction we’re going. We’ve just got a lot of work to do.”
Friday’s win gives Mountain View its seventh win in the last eight matchups between the two programs.
Despite the loss, Isaiah took some positives from the game.
“We are excited about this group of kids,” he said. “They want to be coached and learn and tonight was the first step in that process and it will bring us closer as a team.”
Albemarle returns to action next Friday when they travel to Eastern View. Isaiah believes his team will be much improved in that game.
“Momentum is what this game is about,” Isaiah said. “Hopefully in two weeks, this team will be a totally different team than they are now. Even now, they’re a totally different team than when we started in August. The idea is to continue to grow and we’ll take any positives we can get.”
|Mountain View
|21
|21
|0
|0
|—
|42
|Albemarle
|0
|0
|0
|6
|—
|6
First Quarter
MV—Ike Daniels 12-yard pass from Eddie Ware (Alex Solorzano kick)
MV—Amari Walker 40-yard interception return (Alex Solorzano kick)
MV—Eddie Ware 25-yard run (Alex Solorzano kick)
Second Quarter
MV—Akil Thomas 20-yard pass from Eddie ware (Alex Solorzano kick)
MV—Ike Daniels 7-yard run (Buddy Shaner kick)
MV—Jerome Newman 15-yard blocked punt return (Patrick Carroll kick)
Fourth Quarter
Al—5-yard fumble return (no conversion)
