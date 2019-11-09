His work done, Charles Mutter settled onto the visitor’s bench at Spotsylvania to watch some TV. Flanked by a pair of teammates, the King George quarterback pulled out a tablet and replayed footage of his most recent scoring strike.
Mutter supplied a number of highlight-reel throws on Friday night, and—after throwing for four touchdowns in King George’s 41–12 dismantling of Spotsylvania—ensured that he’ll have at least one more week to record.
With the victory, the Foxes clinched a spot in the Region 4B playoffs, punctuating their turnaround from a 1–9 campaign last season. They have a likely first-round game at top-seeded Louisa.
“It’s these kids and this coaching staff,” second-year head coach Vern Lunsford said. “It starts in the offseason.”
A transfer from Brooke Point, Mutter led the transformation from the moment he arrived on King George’s campus.
“I love that Charles came to our school,” junior running back Javon Campbell said.
It’s safe to say the feeling is mutual. Campbell rushed for 151 yards on 18 carries, scoring on a 12-yard run and 12-yard reception. He posted those numbers despite a wardrobe malfunction that compelled him to don the jersey of injured teammate Gabe Aley.
“Javon is literally the best player I’ve ever been beside,” Mutter said.
Already beset by injuries, the Knights’ offense took another hit when quarterback Jake Naccarato exited on the game’s first series and didn’t return. Spotsylvania had strung together a 13-play drive on its opening possession before surrendering the ball on downs.
“That was setting the tone,” said King George junior Mac Bitto, who recovered a pair fumbles. “It was letting them know who’s boss.”
The Foxes (6–4) wasted little time following the turnover, going up 6–0 on a 15-yard pass from Mutter to Von Whiting off playaction. Whiting, who also hauled in a 24-yard scoring reception, was ejected in the second half for unsportsmanlike conduct. His status for next week is unclear, Lunsford said.
Meanwhile, King George focused its stopping efforts on Knights’ running back Ty-Shaun Colbert, limiting the talented junior to just 34 yards on the ground.
“After that, we didn’t have to worry about anyone else,” Campbell said.
The Foxes’ only real miscues came on an ill-fated quick-kick punt and squib kick, both of which the Knights returned for touchdowns.
Spotsylvania (7–3) also advances to the Region 4B playoffs. The loss cost them a home game, however: the Knights will be at Patrick Henry-Ashland.
After receiving a postgame ice bath, Lunsford gathered his team in the end zone to deliver a cold, hard truth about the playoffs.
“Let me tell you something about ‘the dance,’ ” he shouted. “Everyone is 0–0. A brand new season starts on Monday afternoon.”
|King George
|6
|14
|7
|14
|—
|41
|Spotsylvania
|0
|0
|6
|6
|—
|12
First Quarter
KG—Von Whiting 15-yard pass from Charles Mutter (kick fail).
Second Quarter
KG—Javon Campbell 12-yard pass from Mutter (Ryan Kuberick kick).
KG—Whiting 24-yard pass from Mutter (Kuberick kick).
Third Quarter
KG—Campbell 12-yard run (Kuberick kick).
Sp—Tyreese Tyler 65-yard punt return (kick blocked).
Fourth Quarter
KG—Johnathon Lindsay 25-yard pass from Mutter (Kuberick kick).
KG—Ethan Chase 4-yard run (Kuberick kick).
Sp—Shaun Moore 71-yard kickoff return (pass fail).
|KG
|Sp
|First Downs
|18
|6
|Rushes-yards
|36-263
|21-80
|Passing yards
|111
|14
|Comp-Att-Int
|8-11-0
|3-8-0
|Punts-Avg.
|2-31.5
|1-35.0
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|3-2
|Penalties-yards
|7-65
|3-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: King George—Javon Campbell 18-151, TD; Corey King 7-52; J.J. Kidd 6-32; Mutter 1-5; Chris Cox 2-16; Ethan Chase 2-7, TD. Spotsylvania—Ty-Shaun Colbert 10-34; Jake Naccarato 3-9; DeAnthony Pendleton 6-10; Jacob Dingus 3-9; Tyler Skinner 1-14; Braden Knop 1-4.
PASSING: King George—Mutter 7-10, 111 yards and 4 TDs; Campbell 1-1, 5 yards. Spotsylvania—Skinner 1-4, 11 yards; Pendleton 1-1, 15 yards; Colbert 0-1.
RECEIVING: King George—Whiting 2-39, 2 TDs; Chris Cox 1-14; Campbell 2-23, TD; Kyle Reviello 1-10; Lindsay 1-25, TD; Mutter 1-5. Spotsylvania—Darien Walker 1-15; Mathias Barnwell 1-11; Colbert 1-3.
