Riverbend’s “Fun Land” drill is inaccurately named. The conditioning circuit offers amusement in the form of ab planks and derives its thrills from running hills.
Hovering near each station is a coach. If players are deemed to be dogging it, he offers a thumbs down sign, triggering a do-over. On Thursday, when the Bears took the practice field for the first time under first-year coach Nathan Yates, there were no such gestures.
And that constituted progress.
“I saw some leaders emerge today,” said Yates, a former Massaponax assistant. “We had some pretty tough things early in practice today, and I saw some guys encouraging others to hustle. Being vocal leaders, but not only that—they were showing it. And that really impressed me.”
Equally impressive is the coaching staff Yates has assembled. During the evening session of Thursday’s practice, 2003 Free Lance–Star player of the year Nat Jackson mentored the quarterbacks on throwing mechanics, while Rod Anderson, the father of current Villanova linebacker Trajan Anderson, critiqued running backs’ footwork.
Yates’ staff also includes the school’s former baseball coach, Angelo Sciandra, and Mason Sherry, the son of Charlottesville High head coach Eric Sherry. For his part, Yates will work with “the big uglies” on the Bears’ interior lines.
“When we have coaches from colleges and big backgrounds, everybody feels more confident about how we’re going to do,” senior Ky Grayes said.
There’s been little talk of how the Bears did last year, a 1–9 campaign punctuated by the resignation of one-and-done coach Clark Harrell. And there’s a good reason for that.
“Last year, everyone knows that wasn’t what we wanted,” senior receiver/safety Tony Skinner said. “But that’s passed. We can’t think about it starting a new season.”
“We talked about ‘everything is going forward,’” Yates added. “If you talk about the past, it just slows you down. Our big thing was pushing to get better. We talk about trusting the process. It’s not going to happen overnight.”
For Yates and Riverbend, the difference is in the details. Bringing both cleats and sneakers to practice to prepare for all weather scenarios. Eagerly scooping up the blocking pads brandished by scout-team defenders. Eating before practice—and no, not simply gobbling fast food on the way to the field.
On the field Thursday evening, Yates tempered his praise with accountability. As his offensive linemen chopped their feet in unison under a low-hanging chute, he noted: “This drill is already looking better than it did this morning.”
Later, when the kickoff return team let a ball bounce lackadaisically, he shouted rhetorically: “Was that a walkthrough?” (As it turned out, yes).
“This year, it’s a whole new vibe,” Grayes said. “Everybody’s working way harder. I feel like they’re pushing us way more. I’m just ready for a good season.”