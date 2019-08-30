After an uncharacteristic losing season last year, expectations are much better for the James Monroe football team this year.
On Thursday night at Maury Stadium against long-time rival Stafford in their season-opener, the Yellow Jackets unveiled brand new orange helmets and a new-look offense.
Although it took awhile for the new offense to get in gear, the Jackets shook off some early first-game jitters and rallied past the Indians, 21-7, to improve to 1-0 for the first time since 2014 when they defeated Stafford.
“I feel this team has the potential to be successful,” said JM coach Rich Serbay. “ All I know is that we’re going to be in every game this year. These kids have bought into out commitment and are working hard. I’m really proud of them.”
JM’s offense got a big boost from new starting quarterback Aidan Ryan, who threw two touchdown passes, and Dimario Brooks, a Stafford transfer who scored on a pass reception from Ryan and a long scoring run.
The Jackets’ defense rose to the occasion as well, keeping Stafford out of the end zone after giving up an early touchdown pass by Indians quarterback Jack Koetter. Linebacker Jack Hardy and defensive back Treavor Gleason were both standouts.
“This feels amazing,” said Brooks. “The [Stafford] crowd was talking to me, but I tried my best to keep it out.”
Both teams showed the effects of playing in their first game, especially in the first half. JM fumbled and Ryan was intercepted, but the Jackets settled down in the second quarter and scored with 20 seconds left until halftime to build some momentum.
Brooks corralled a 6-yard pass from Ryan and bolted into the end zone to pull the JM even.
The momentum carried over into the third quarter. Brooks broke free for a 48-yard touchdown around right end on JM’s first possession of the second half. The Jackets scored again one minute into the fourth quarter when Gleason and Ryan hooked up for a 16-yard touchdown. A 51-yard catch by Greg Williams helped set up the score.
“We talked at halftime and went over our mistakes,” said Brooks. “We kicked it in in the second half. I love playing with this team and with Aidan. There’s so much energy.”
“This win is just a stepping stone for the whole season,” said Ryan. “We know what we have to do to keep getting better and improve as players and as a team.”
Stafford negated its good start with some costly mistakes of its own, but the Indians kept battling in the fourth quarter.
“We have to have better effort,” said Indians coach Mo Hampton. “We played pretty well in the first half, but then we did some uncharacteristic things on defense and we put our heads down. We’ve have to learn from this game or it will happen again.”
Stafford hosts King George next Friday. JM travels to Charlottesville on Thursday.
Second Quarter
STAFFORD—Jordan Williams 33-yard pass from Jack Koetter (Blake Childress kick). JM—Dimario Brooks 6-yard pass from Aidan Ryan (Tomas Moreno kick).
Third Quarter
JM—Dimario Brooks 48-yard run (Tomas Moreno kick).
Fourth Quarter
JM—Trevor Gleason 16-yard pass from Aidan Ryan (Tomas Moreno kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Stafford—Devin Lardge 7-34; Jack Koetter 5-23; Kiori Edwards 6-19; Alex Baumgartner 1-4; Hayden Mesimer 1-12; Tyler Vines 2-4. JM—Aidan Ryan 16-24; Jawuan Fauntleroy 12-51; Deonte Curry 9-34; Sora Glover 1-(-1); Dimario Brooks 4-81, TD.
PASSING: Stafford—Jack Koetter 5-10-0, 66 yards, TD. JM—Aidan Ryan 6-13-1, 113 yards, 2 TDs.
RECEIVING: Stafford—Jordan Williams 2-38, TD; Hayden Mesimer 1-20; Austin Brown 1-6; Peyton Woodson 1-2. JM—Greg Williams 2-53; Tyler Whitman 1-27; Trevor Gleason 1-16, TD; Dashawn Smith 1-11; Dimario Brooks 1-6, TD.
