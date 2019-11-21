A large chunk of Louisa County borders Hanover County.
Patrick Henry High School in Ashland and Louisa High are just 31 miles apart.
But while one would think the Patriots and Lions would be natural rivals, the programs haven’t faced off on the football field since 1978.
That changes tonight when Louisa (11–0) hosts Patrick Henry (8–3) in the Region 4B semifinals. The winner will take on Eastern View or Dinwiddie next week in the region championship game.
“I would say P.H. is probably a 30 or 40 minute drive,” Louisa head coach Will Patrick said. “But they were [Group AAA] for so long and we were [AA] and we didn’t play … Some of these people probably go to church together. So hopefully it’ll be a great crowd.”
Patrick and Patriots head coach Ken Wakefield are anticipating an intense game.
The Patriots handled Spotsylvania 56–6 in the opening round of the playoffs last week. Louisa took care of King George 41–12.
When Wakefield took over the program earlier this year after a seven-year stint at Culpeper, he noticed he wasn’t leading a rebuilding program.
Although the team was coming off a 3–7 season, players were committed and the potential was there for a stellar campaign.
Senior quarterback Alex Sikkar has 1,943 total yards (1,103 rushing and 840 passing). Sophomore Jayden Mines has been used at quarterback, wide receiver and running back. He burned Spotsylvania with four catches for 86 yards and two scores.
Wakefield said the “buy-in of the kids” has made his first season a memorable one.
“Right away you could see the commitment,” Wakefield said. “From rising ninth-graders all the way up to 12th, they were very attentive and wanted to be better. They’re very coachable. Any time you have a combination of those things you’re set up for success.”
The Lions have had their share of success, as well.
They reached the state championship game two years ago and fell to Salem. In this round last fall, they suffered a heart-breaking 19-14 loss to Eastern View on a 58-yard pass play as time expired.
Patrick said he’s expecting a “dogfight” against the Patriots.
He said he’s not concerned that the Lions haven’t been involved in such a contest since a 28-27 victory over Massaponax on Sept. 13.
Louisa has won its other 10 games by an average of 34.7 points per game.
“Our concern is we’ve got to go out and execute our game plan and do our jobs offensively, defensively and on special teams,” Patrick said. “We’ve got to take care of ourselves.”
Wakefield said the Lions pose all kinds of problems even without starting quarterback Landon Wilson.
Wilson went down with a fractured ankle Nov. 1 against Western Albemarle. He’s been replaced by running back Jarett Hunter.
Hunter has rushed for 1,005 yards and 18 touchdowns this season. He’s gone 18 of 27 for 392 yards passing with five touchdowns and no interceptions.
“I’ll do whatever I need to do for the team,” Hunter said of changing positions. “If we can be successful with me at quarterback, then I’ll do that.”
Wakefield said the Lions’ offense is unpredictable. He said they line up in various formations and they have differing packages so that a defense is never allowed to get comfortable.
The Lions have been bolstered by the return of wide receiver Noah Robinson, an Old Dominion commit who was injured earlier in the season.
Robinson now has 16 catches for 338 yards and two touchdowns.
“They do a really good job of getting their athletes in space,” Wakefield said. “They make you guess at what you want to take away.”
Wakefield said he’s also wary of Louisa’s “rangy” linebackers Aaron Aponte and Austin Sims. In addition, he said the defensive line is stout up front.
Patrick Henry’s defense jumped out on film to Hunter and Patrick. The Patriots had shut out three straight opponents before Spotsylvania scored on Ty-Shaun Colbert’s 6-yard run in the third quarter last Friday.
“They’ve got a really good D-line and some athletic fast guys all over their defense,” Hunter said. “They’re able to make a lot of plays.”
