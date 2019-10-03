North Stafford football coach Neil Sullivan took advantage of the Wolverines’ bye week last Friday to scout this week’s opponent.
But when Sullivan showed up at Riverbend High to get an up-close look at Mountain View, he didn’t have an entourage of assistant coaches with him.
It was only Sullivan and his 4-year-old daughter, Ellie.
“She gave me a good scouting report on them,” Sullivan said with a laugh.
Sullivan and Ellie witnessed a Mountain View team that’s much improved from the outfit the Wolverines have manhandled by a combined score of 157–23 in four meetings the past two years.
North Stafford swept the Wildcats last season, culminating with a 36–0 victory in the second round of the Region 5D playoffs.
This season, Mountain View (5–0, 1–0 Commonwealth) is ranked No. 1 in the region and North Stafford (3–1, 0–0) is second.
The Wolverines lead the all-time series 11–4, but the Wildcats appear equipped to exact revenge at home in tonight’s district clash.
“It’s one thing to say we’re 5–0 and we’ve got a good team,” Mountain View head coach Lou Sorrentino said. “But we don’t have to go back too far to see where many of their same guys and many of our same guys played and they got the upper-hand soundly both times … Teams are different each year. But they’re still good and hopefully we’re better and we’ll see how it plays out.”
Sorrentino has stressed to his team this week that tonight’s game is a measuring stick to see where it is at the midpoint of the season, but it’s not the end-all and shouldn’t be viewed as such.
Still, the result could show if the Wildcats have indeed turned the corner.
They haven’t defeated North Stafford since they won 8–6 over an injury-plagued Wolverines’ team to close the 2016 regular season.
Mountain View was 5–1 in 2018 when it was blitzed 49–14 by the Wolverines.
North Stafford has a new head coach in Sullivan and former star running back Devyn Ford is toting the rock for Penn State as a true freshman.
However, Sorrentino said this is the best team his squad has faced all season. The Wolverines have a plethora of talent at the skill positions, led by quarterback Jamir Boyd, who was The Free Lance–Star player of the year last season as a junior.
Boyd has already topped the 1,000-yard passing mark this season.
“The quarterback is smart. He sees the field and they get guys open,” Sorrentino said. “They spread you out. If you want to try to go after him he does a nice job. He’ll sometimes hit the running back out of the backfield. We’re going to have to defend the whole field.”
The Wildcats’ offense is no slouch, either.
They have a balanced attack that keeps opponents guessing. Against Riverbend last Friday, the Wildcats rushed for 296 yards and passed for an efficient 145.
Senior quarterback Edward Ware completed 11 of 12 passes for 145 yards and two scores, while rushing for 116 yards and a touchdown.
“It’s tough. They put you in a bind,” Sullivan said. “They run the quarterback, so they’ll play true 11-on-11. So they’re really challenging. We’ve got to do what we talked about all week—match their physicality, be assignment-sound and really run to the football.”
The bye week not only gave Sullivan a chance to get an in-person look at the Wildcats, it also allowed the Wolverines to heal.
They were battered and bruised following a 54–13 defeat to Highland Springs Sept. 20. The setback to the four-time defending Class 5 state champions was the Wolverines’ most lopsided defeat since 2008.
Sullivan said after reviewing film the following Monday his team believes the game could’ve been closer if not for several mental errors.
He’s hoping that’s all cleaned up tonight in another stern test.
“We were able to put that behind us and move on to Mountain View,” Sullivan said. “They’re right around the corner, so they’re always a big game … We talked about how they’re going to really want this one at their home place. So it should be a great game.”
