North Stafford quarterback Javon Swinton tries to escape Brooke Point's Ebeneezer Duah during the Region 5D semifinal game at the Brooke Point High School in Stafford, Va. on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. Brooke Point won 22-20. 11/18/2017: Tre Ross scores a touchdown on a 40-yard pass reception for the Black–Hawks during Friday night’s game against North Stafford at Brooke Point High School. MIKE MORONES / THE FREE LANCE-STAR Tre Ross scores a touchdown on a 40-yard pass reception for the Black–Hawks during Friday night’s game against North Stafford at Brooke Point High School. MIKE MORONES / THE FREE LANCE-STAR The Brooke Point defense bottles up Devyn Ford, North Stafford’s top rusher, during Friday night’s Region 5D semifinal. MIKE MORONES / THE FREE LANCE-STar The Brooke Point defense bottles up Devyn Ford, North Stafford’s top rusher, during Friday night’s Region 5D semifinal. MIKE MORONES / THE FREE LANCE-STar The Black–Hawks’ Jaylen Carter gains yards against the Wolverines during Friday night’s region semifinal. photos by MIKE MORONES / THE FREE LANCE—STar The Black–Hawks’ Jaylen Carter gains yards against the Wolverines during Friday night’s region semifinal. photos by MIKE MORONES / THE FREE LANCE—STar The Brooke Point Black Hawks celebrate their 22-20 win over the North Stafford Wolverines in the Region 5D semifinal game at the Brooke Point High School in Stafford, Va. on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. MIKE MORONES / THE FREE LANCE-ST The Brooke Point Black Hawks celebrate their 22-20 win over the North Stafford Wolverines in the Region 5D semifinal game at the Brooke Point High School in Stafford, Va. on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. MIKE MORONES / THE FREE LANCE-ST North Stafford quarterback Javon Swinton tries to escape Brooke Point's Ebeneezer Duah during the Region 5D semifinal game at the Brooke Point High School in Stafford, Va. on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. Brooke Point won 22-20. MIKE MORONES / THE FREE LANCE-ST North Stafford quarterback Javon Swi