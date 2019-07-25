One of the Fredericksburg-area's most electric playmakers will take his moves to the Big Ten. North Stafford rising senior Javon Swinton committed to the University of Indiana's football program on Thursday afternoon.

Swinton, a two-sport standout who also held a basketball scholarship offer from Hampton University, tweeted his pledge along with a graphic depicting him in a white No. 1 Indiana jersey.

Swinton chose the Hoosiers over U.Va., South Carolina and Syracuse among other FBS and FCS suitors. As a junior last season, Swinton was named first-team All-Area after leading the area in receiving yards (680) and catching 10 touchdowns.

(This story will be updated).

