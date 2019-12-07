CHESEAPEAKE—Einstein’s Theory of Relativity, already supported by black holes and neutron stars, was further bolstered by Oscar Smith quarterback Ethan Vasko in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s Class 6 semifinal.
Facing fourth and 8 from his own 45-yard line, Vasko briefly escaped the pocket—and the fabric of space–time—to deliver a pass with the precision of a satellite and the trajectory of a shooting star.
When the football re-entered the atmosphere a short time later, it landed in the hands of receiver Amonte Jones for a go-ahead 55-yard touchdown.
“The whole thing felt like one second,” Vasko said.
Colonial Forge, meanwhile, remains stuck in a loop concerning Oscar Smith. Following Saturday’s 18–16 defeat—their fifth postseason setback in as many meetings—the Eagles were again left to navigate a universe of hypotheticals through which no light could escape.
“If we finished drives in the first half, it would probably have been a different story,” senior quarterback Madden Lowe said.
Instead, the opening 24 minutes told a tale of turnovers for Colonial Forge (11–3). After forcing a three and out to start the game, the Eagles summarily marched to the Oscar Smith 8-yard line. Lowe targeted speedy senior Avery Johnson–Edmonds a few yards short of the pylon, but a well-timed hit jostled the ball loose, and Tigers’ lineman Jah’Ke Hilliard recovered.
That plot line repeated so often that it was understandable to lose count. As the Eagles jogged off the field at halftime, an assistant coach noted their relative good fortune.
“We’ve got three turnovers, and we’re only down 6–3,” he noted. “Let’s play some ball.”
Somebody promptly corrected him. “Oh, yeah, four turnovers,” he said.
Despite an early inability to maintain possession, the Eagles broke out on top when Lowe booted a 35-yard field goal with 11:08 left in the second quarter. The Tigers’ response didn’t require an offensive snap. Romon Copeland Jr. scooped up Lowe’s line-drive kick and wove down the sideline 85 yards for a touchdown.
Upon receiving the second half kickoff, the Eagles drove 11 plays to the Oscar Smith 5-yard line. There, faced with a fourth and 3, they got tricky.
Senior Max Kauthen took a direct snap and feigned run before chucking the ball in the general direction of tight end Mike Vinson. The throw was behind Vinson, but he adjusted, corralling it with one hand and diving ahead for a first down. On the next play, Kauthen plowed into the end zone for the first of his two rushing scores.
On its ensuing drive, Oscar Smith—aided by a questionable horse-collar penalty that negated a Vinson sack—delved deep into its own playbook. From the 9-yard line, Vasko pitched to Copeland in the backfield. The 5-foot-8 Copeland, listed simply as “athlete” on the Tigers’ roster, justified that designation when he pulled up and lofted an accurate spiral to Tae’Ron Richardson, who was wide open in the end zone.
“It’s been there all year,” said Vasko of the trick play, “we just had to pull it out in the right game.”
Despite Vasko’s heroics, the Eagles still had one chance to rewrite the narrative against Oscar Smith, which will face South County in next week’s Class 6 championship game. Lowe, who finished with 204 passing yards, cooly directed a 2-minute drill to the Tigers’ 42. On fourth and 7, he targeted junior Elijah Sarratt over the middle.
As he fell to the turf, Sarratt was sure the pair of arms engulfing him prior to the pass would not go unnoticed.
“Everybody saw it,” he said. Everybody, it seemed, save for the six individuals carrying yellow flags. The Tigers took over on downs, and a pall overtook the Colonial Forge sideline.
Still in shock following the final whistle, the Eagles filed two-by-two in the visitors locker room. Twenty minutes later, they re-emerged and stowed their equipment bags into the cargo bay beneath a charter bus.
What they really needed was a time machine.
“I just wanted to keep playing football, man,” Johnson–Edmonds said. “That’s all.”
