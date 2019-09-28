Massaponax made it look easy against Stafford Friday night. The Panthers ran for nearly 500 yards and dominated on defense, mauling the visiting Indians, 58–0.
Luke Morley ran 66 yards for a touchdown on the team’s first possession, but for a few minutes it looked like Stafford was going to make a game of it.
The Indians quickly struck back, with Jack Koetter hitting Joseph Shortt for what looked like an 80-yard catch and run for a touchdown.
As Shortt neared the end zone, however, Izaiah Dowell seemed to appear out of nowhere, running him down from behind and bringing him to the ground at the 5-yard line.
“I was just thinking, I just had to stop the touchdown, for my brothers,” Dowell said. “We might have missed a couple assignments, but I still gotta do my assignment and go catch the ball handler. I just turned it up, came from back side, made the tackle.”
The defense then held the Indians out of the end zone for four straight plays, and Massaponax took over from its own 6-yard line.
“That was a little bit of a turning point,” Panthers coach Eric Ludden said. “I thought Stafford really had some good offensive weapons, and I was really proud of our defense to be able to hold them down the way they did.”
Soon Morley was sprinting down the field again, scoring on a 75-yard run less than a minute later, and it was all Panthers from there. They held Stafford without a first down on the next two possessions, scoring again in between.
The Indians got the ball back after a Massaponax fumble, but it wouldn’t matter. Dowell intercepted a pass two plays later, and Morley ran 39 yards on the next to score.
“Everybody was doing their job,” Morley said. “The O-line had the holes open, slots blocking, wide receivers blocking. We were doing a good job.”
Morley finished the half, and the game, with seven rushes for 192 yards and three touchdowns, but he wasn’t the only Panther to run wild. Elijah Christopher ran for 114 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown, and 10 others carried the ball at least once. Together the team rushed 47 times for nearly 500 yards and eight touchdowns.
Stephen Hudson and Carson Pugh took turns kicking, adding a field goal and seven out of eight extra points.
The Panthers defense, meanwhile, had the Indians going backwards most of the night. Kiori Edwards had runs of 46 and 13 yards, but the offense was stopped behind the line of scrimmage more on more than half its plays.
“We got beat in every phase of the game,” Stafford coach Mo Hampton said. “They were better than us.”
Hampton was particularly bothered by his team’s defensive effort.
“Defensively, we didn’t take our feet to the tackle, and that’s something I thought we got better at last week,” he said, “but we reverted back to leaving our feet a lot.”
Also, he said, “it’s impossible to play the option if your eyes aren’t disciplined, and we had a couple guys with their eyes not disciplined at times.”
Hampton said he hopes Stafford (1–3) will put in a better effort for next week’s homecoming game against Tuscarora (4–1).
Massaponax (4–1) travels to Brooke Point (0–4) for another Commonwealth District matchup Friday.
|Stafford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Massaponax
|14
|17
|14
|13
|—
|58
First Quarter
Ma—Luke Morley 66-yard run (Stephen Hudson kick).
Ma—Morley 75-yard run (Carson Pugh kick).
Second Quarter
Ma—Derell Stokes 9-yard run (Hudson kick).
Ma—Morley 39-yard run (Pugh kick).
Ma—Hudson 33-yard field goal.
Third Quarter
Ma—Elijah Christopher 30-yard run (pugh kick).
Ma—Javoney Bruno 1-yard run (Hudson kick).
Fourth Quarter
Ma—Monte McMorris 14-yard run (kick fail).
Ma—Mason Spencer 1-yard run (Pugh kick).
|St
|Ma
|First Downs
|3
|19
|Rushes-yards
|30-9
|47-489
|Passing yards
|70
|0
|Comp-Att-Int
|2-6-1
|0-2-0
|Punts-Avg.
|7-31.0
|1-38.0
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|3-1
|Penalties-yards
|11-110
|8-75
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Stafford—Devin Lardge 5-8; Jack Koetter 11-(-58); Kiori Edwards 10-49; Hayden Mesimer 1-9; Vincenzo Saitta 3-1. Massaponax—Elijah Christopher 12-114, TD; Luke Morley 7-192, 3 TDs; Jacob Romero 4-72; Javaney Bruno 3-19, TD; Timothy Burks 3-3; Derell Stokes 4-36, TD; Mike Swain 1-1; DJ Brady 3-4.
PASSING: Stafford—Koetter 2-6-1, 70 yards. Massaponax—Morley 0-2-0.
RECEIVING: Stafford—Joseph Short 1-73; Jordan Williams 1-1. Massaponax—David Hawthorne 3-5; Daniel Washington 1-12; Mason Spencer 3-8, TD; Monte McMorris 3-23, TD.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.