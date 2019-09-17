There was no doubt in Jamir Boyd’s mind that he would build on his breakthrough junior season.
Boyd’s 2,379 passing yards for North Stafford in 2018 were good for seventh-best in Fredericksburg area history as he earned Free Lance-Star player of the year honors.
His 29 passing touchdowns tied him for fifth all-time with Bradley Starks of Orange and Eastern View’s Simon Pendleton.
But so far this season, Boyd is on pace to exceed those lofty totals. He’s passed for 974 yards and 12 touchdowns in three games.
His 429-yard performance in a 33-29 win over Dinwiddie ranks second all-time in area history trailing only Colonial Forge graduate Randy Hippeard (447 vs. Chancellor in 2003) and just ahead of former Caroline standout Rasharrd Harris (428 vs. Chancellor in 2013).
In addition to his yardage total, Boyd passed for four touchdowns against the Generals, including an 80-yarder to Tevin White for the go-ahead score with eight minutes remaining.
Boyd’s showing earned him Free Lance-Star player of the week honors.
“I think the main thing with him is that he and his receivers are on the same page,” North Stafford first-year head coach Neil Sullivan said. “Our receivers have the ability to make a play if a play breaks down. We get a lot of big gains when it’s just him and the receivers improvising something. That comes from a lot of reps and knowing what to expect from each other.”
It started during the spring at Embrey Mill Park in Stafford.
Boyd would meet with assistant coach Darnell Parker and receivers Holt Egan and Javon Swinton. They wouldn’t necessarily run plays out of the Wolverines’ playbook.
They were there to hone their skills such as footwork, route running and agility drills for an hour to an hour and a half.
Each of Boyd’s receivers has enjoyed a big game. Egan recorded nine catches for 144 yards and four touchdowns in a season-opening win over Potomac. Swinton hauled in eight catches for 124 yards and three scores the following week against Orange.
On Friday, running back White lined up at receiver and provided the catch-and-run to give the Wolverines (3-0) the edge they needed.
“All of our receivers are great route runners,” Boyd said. “They all know how to get open and make themselves big targets. It makes it a lot easier to just catch and throw to them.”
Sullivan said when Boyd is compiling eye-popping stats, the coaching staff doesn’t realize it. The thing that stands out most about Boyd is his consistency.
“In all three of our games you get to the end and you kind of didn’t realize how many yards and touchdowns he had,” Sullivan said. “Then you see the stat line [against Dinwiddie] and it’s like ‘Wow: 400 yards and four touchdowns.’ ”
Boyd and the Wolverines will look to keep it going Friday with a difficult test at unbeaten Highland Springs. The Springers are four-time defending state champions in Class 5. They’ve competed in scrimmages with North Stafford in previous years before scheduling a regular-season game.
The Wolverines may need Boyd to continue his hot streak.
“Jamir has always been one of those standout guys that never really had the chance until last year,” Swinton said. “I feel like this year, he’s taken on more of a leadership role. He’s more vocal and that’s what we need.”
HONORABLE MENTION
- Trey Allison, Colonial Beach RB—133 rushing yards, 2 TDs vs. Franklin
- Elijah Christopher, Massaponax FB—190 rushing yards, TD vs. Louisa
- Ty-Shaun Colbert, Spotsylvania RB—157 rushing yards, 2 TDs vs. Culpeper
- Trevin Edwards, Chancellor QB—3 total TDs vs. Hanover
- Aiden Fisher, Riverbend QB/LB—88 rushing yards, 2 TDs; 9 tackles vs. James Monroe
- Chance Graves, Eastern View WR—131 receiving yards, 2 TDs vs. Orange
- Jarett Hunter, Louisa RB—115 total yards, 2 TDs vs. Massaponax
- Jack Koetter, Stafford QB—241 total yards, 3 TDs vs. Courtland
- Madden Lowe, Colonial Forge QB—234 passing yards, 3 TDs vs. Freedom
- DeAnthony Pendleton, Spotsylvania RB—109 rushing yards, 2 TDs vs. Culpeper
- Elijah Sarratt, Colonial Forge WR—145 receiving yards, TD vs. Freedom
- Mark Shelton, Mountain View RB—152 rushing yards, 2 TDs vs. Potomac
- Jalen Smith, St. Michael QB—175 total yards, 3 TDs vs. Fredericksburg Christian
- Alex Spangler, Eastern View WR—130 receiving yards, 2 TDs vs. Orange
- Edward Ware, Mountain View QB—179 total yards, 3 TDs vs. Potomac
- Shymarr Wright, St. Michael FB/LB— 2 rushing TDs; 76-yard fumble return TD vs. Fredericksburg Christian
