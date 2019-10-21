A broken thumb suffered in the third game of the season had James Monroe quarterback Aidan Ryan and the Yellow Jackets’ coaching staff on edge.
Ryan taped up the injury and had a splint custom made to protect it. The Yellow Jackets turned to Tahj Smith to split time with Ryan in an effort to get the freshman some repetitions and protect their all-everything junior.
But in the Yellow Jackets’ 21–15 homecoming victory over Spotsylvania last Friday, Ryan ditched the splint and JM’s coaches turned to him exclusively. Ryan rewarded the coaches’ faith with a dazzling performance to earn Free Lance-Star player of the week honors.
Ryan said he has a doctor’s appointment later this week to determine if he’ll eventually need surgery, but for right now he’s concentrating on spearheading a JM playoff run.
“I broke it in half,” Ryan said of his injury. “I’ve been really careful with trying to take care of it and make sure it doesn’t get any worse. But if we want to keep winning, I had to go back in, man up and play tough … Against Spotsy, I didn’t wear anything and it felt great.”
The Knights weren’t feeling too great after their first Battlefield District defeat after Ryan accumulated 315 total yards and two touchdowns. He rushed for 169 yards and a score on 18 carries and completed 6 of 13 passes for 146 yards and a score.
His 45-yard touchdown pass to Trevor Gleason in the fourth quarter proved to be the game-winning score, as the Yellow Jackets’ defense held. Ryan also recorded seven tackles from his defensive back position.
“We needed leadership at quarterback,” JM head coach Rich Serbay said. “We needed someone to take control of the wheel and he stepped up and did a wonderful job. He executed the coaches’ play-calling to perfection. He ran really hard—the hardest I’ve seen a quarterback run in a long time.”
Serbay said Ryan “put his shoulder down” and initiated contact with Knights’ defenders. He and Ryan said once they saw how well the power runs were working early on, they knew it would be a good night.
It’s the second straight game Ryan has been the primary difference-maker.
The Yellow Jackets (4–3, 2–1 Battlefield) trailed King George 21–13 with less than four minutes remaining when he made the initial hit on a tackle in the end zone for a safety and a 21–15 deficit. Ryan then returned the ensuing kickoff 69 yards for a score to propel the Yellow Jackets to a 22–21 win to snap a three-game losing streak.
“We knew we had to do something because what we were doing wasn’t cutting it,” Ryan said. “We have too much talent to just let it go down the drain … We had to put our foot down.”
The Yellow Jackets are hoping their roll continues on Friday when they visit Chancellor. The victories over King George and Spotsylvania avenged defeats from last season and they’re aiming to do the same against the Chargers.
Ryan said the change came after Serbay told him following the win over the Foxes that the Yellow Jackets need to put the ball in his hands. Ryan either ran or passed on 31 of JM’s 37 offensive snaps against the Knights.
“[Offensive coordinator Eddie Haynes] and I agreed if we’re going to make a run in the playoffs we’ve got to have No. 7 quarterbacking us,” Serbay said. “Smith’s got an absolute bright future. But right now we want to put the ball in the hands of our playmaker, our captain and the best athlete on our team.”
HONORABLE MENTION
- Jaylen Alexander, Orange RB: 256 total yards, 4 TDs vs. Monticello
- Till Butler, Eastern View QB: 204 passing yards, 4 TDs vs. King George
- Ziggy Carter, Chancellor RB: 91 rushing yards, 3 TDs vs. Courtland
- John Chapman, Caroline RB: 167 rushing yards vs. Thomas Jefferson-Richmond
- Ty-Shaun Colbert, Spotsylvania RB: 134 total yards, 2 TDs vs. James Monroe
- Trevin Edwards, Chancellor QB: 203 total yards, TD vs. Courtland
- L.J. Kelly, Washington & Lee RB: 158 rushing yards, 2 TDs vs. Northumberland
- Blake Leake, Eastern View WR: 128 receiving yards, 2 TDs vs. King George
- Robert Morgan, Louisa RB: 146 rushing yards, 2 TDs vs. Kettle Run
- Luke Morley, Massaponax QB: 198 total yards, 5 TDs vs. Mountain View
- Noah Sanders, Brooke Point QB: 206 total yards, TD vs. Stafford
- Melvin Spriggs, St. Michael RB/NT: 101 rushing yards, 2 total TDs, 3 sacks vs. Massanutten Military
