When Spotsylvania football coach Jeremy Jack discusses Knights’ running back Ty-Shaun Colbert, he doesn’t gush over the junior’s 6-foot-2, 205-pound frame or his impressive speed.
Jack said Colbert’s primary attribute is his competitive nature.
So when Spotsylvania was set to host Battlefield District powerhouse Eastern View on Friday, Colbert knew he had to do his part.
The Cyclones were riding a 44-game regular season winning streak. Spotsylvania was 0–10 all-time against Eastern View with a score differential of 439–74.
It was a measuring stick game for Spotsylvania’s resurgent program.
“As a leader on the team, I had to keep the team’s head up and make sure everybody was focused for this game,” Colbert said.
Colbert’s impact wasn’t limited to those intangibles.
He rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns. He also recorded six tackles and the first interception of the year off of Eastern View quarterback Till Butler.
Colbert’s performance in a hard-fought 18–14 victory earned him Free Lance-Star player of the week honors for the second time this season.
“I think it was his best all-around game offensively and defensively that he’s played this year,” Jack said. “He’s had some great games, but Friday night was certainly his best and it was against the toughest opponent we’ve had yet.”
Colbert has topped 100 yards and scored at least two touchdowns in all eight games he’s appeared in this season. He sat out the Knights’ 34–30 loss to Brentsville with an injury.
Colbert, who holds FCS scholarship offers from William & Mary and Morgan State, said his skill set isn’t the primary reason for his success.
He credits the Knights’ blockers, particularly “sniffer back” Trenton Ballard and wing back DeAnthony Pendleton.
“If I didn’t have them I wouldn’t be getting what I’m getting,” Colbert said. “So I’ve got to thank the blockers ahead of me.”
The Knights (7–2, 4–1 Battlefield) are hoping to see more of that from Colbert in the regular season finale at home against King George on Friday and into the postseason.
Spotsylvania is currently ranked fourth in the Region 4B standings. The Knights are in their first year in 4B after a previous stint in Region 3B.
Their current region is considered one of the toughest in the state regardless of classification, so Jack said the victory over 2018 4B champion Eastern View gives the program a confidence boost.
Colbert was a big part of it.
Jack said his non-entitled attitude and work ethic spreads throughout the team. And he’s quite a talent, to boot.
“When Ty elevate his play only a handful of guys can play with him,” Jack said. “If [No.] 5 is on the field we feel we’ve got a shot … In those big games when you know all eyes are on you, I think that’s when he thrives most.”
HONORABLE MENTION
- Jaylen Alexander, Orange RB: 244 rushing yards, 3 TDs
- vs. Fluvanna
- Trey Allison, Colonial Beach RB: 157 rushing yards, 2 TDs
- vs. Lancaster
- Lanxton Athy, Massaponax DL: 3 sacks vs. North Stafford
- Javon Campbell, King George RB: 173 total yards, 3 TDs
- vs. Caroline
- Corvion Davis, Colonial Beach QB: 4 rushing TDs vs. Lancaster
- Aiden Fisher, Riverbend QB: 197 total yards, TD vs. Brooke Point
- Jordan Hall, James Monroe: 10 tackles (4 for loss) vs. Courtland
- Adin Huntington, Mountain View DL: 12 tackles, 4 sacks
- vs. Stafford
- Avery Johnson-Edmonds, Colonial Forge WR/DB: Receiving TD, INT return TD vs. Highland Springs
- Charles Mutter, King George QB: 190 passing yards, 4 TDs
- vs. Caroline
- Luke Morley, Massaponax QB: 114 total yards, 4 TDs vs. North Stafford
- Sivon Pleasants, Caroline QB/RB: 254 total yards, 2 TDs
- vs. King George
- TyReese Tyler, Spotsylvania DB—11 tackles, fumble recovery vs. Eastern View
- Shymarr Wright, St. Michael FB: 156 rushing yards, 3 TDs
- vs. Fishburne
