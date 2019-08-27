Of all the spectacular plays Brandon Smith made at Louisa, Jarett Hunter still vividly recalls his favorite.
The Lions were on their way to a regional playoff win over Monacan in 2017, but the Chiefs were threatening to score. Smith had other ideas.
“It was third and something near our goal line,” Hunter said, “and I was like, ‘Brandon, hit ’em.’ They had a tackle, a tight end and a wing in front of him, and the quarterback ran over to hand the ball to the wing. Brandon hit the tackle, knocked him into the guard, then hit the wing and made the quarterback fall. I’ve never seen anything like it.”
The extraordinary became routine for Smith, who was named Virginia’s Gatorade state player of the year as a senior in 2018 and is now vying for playing time as a true freshman at Penn State. His contributions were as quantifiable as they were memorable; in his final two seasons at Louisa, he made a combined 300 tackles, including 45 for loss and 17 sacks. In 2018 alone, Smith forced nine fumbles.
Smith wasn’t Louisa’s only defender, even if it sometimes seemed like it. But now that he has graduated, the Lions are planning more of a one-for-all approach to stopping opponents in a season of high expectations. And they don’t foresee much of a dropoff, if any.
“You can’t replace a kid like Brandon,” second-year head coach Will Patrick said. “But Austin Sims is good. [Fellow senior linebacker] Aaron Aponte is really good.”
Smith wasn’t perfect; in Louisa’s stunning 2018 season-ending playoff loss, Eastern View quarterback Matt Lowry eluded his rush and heaved the ball downfield, where Blake Leake grabbed the deflection and raced to a decisive touchdown on the game’s final play.
But he didn’t miss often. And during his three years as a starter, the Lions’ defense was set up for linemen to occupy blockers and free the 6-foot-5, 230-pound Smith to pursue the ball. Nearly every opponent made it a priority to try to either block him or run away from him.
This year’s edition of the Lions will have a different, if less star-studded, look.
“I like our defense compared to last year’s,” Patrick said. “We don’t have [Smith] running sideline to sideline, but we’ll be alright.”
It helps to have half a dozen returning starters. Those include nose guard Adrian Williams (who began his career at Courtland before transferring) and end Derek Barbour up front; Aponte and Sims as linebackers; and brothers Jarett and Xavien Hunter returning to the cornerback spots.
The Lions also may have found their next defensive stud in freshman end Qwenton Spellman, whom Patrick called “a freak show.”
As dominant as Smith could be, Louisa managed to post only one shutout in his three seasons: a 35-0 blanking of Courtland in their 2018 opener. The Lions’ potent offense (spearheaded by Jarett Hunter, who rushed for 1,505 yards and 25 touchdowns as a junior last year) gave the defense a significant margin of error.
But when they need a big stop this fall, the Lions will have to look to someone else for the first time in any of the current players’ memories.
“Brandon would get so hyped,” Jarett Hunter said. “I played with him since we were young, and he reminded me of Ray Lewis. He was that passionate. Once the game started, he could barely talk.
“Now, we need to have that same passion as a unit.”